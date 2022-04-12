News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this unique home for sale in a former Victorian schoolhouse

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM April 12, 2022
Brick and flint former Victorian schoolhouse now converted into four homes in Rickinghall near Diss

A three-bedroom home in a converted Victorian schoolhouse has come up for sale in Rickinghall near Diss - Credit: Bedfords

A three-bedroom home in part of a former school building has come up for sale at a guide price of £375,000.

The property in Rickinghall, near Diss, was built in the Victorian era and is Grade II listed. 

It was converted into four houses in the early 2000s and still retains a number of gorgeous period features, including large proportioned rooms and original windows.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a good-sized entrance porch and a lovely double-height reception hall, which features an oak staircase rising to the first floor, as well as a cloakroom with a utility space and plumbing for a washing machine.

Living area in a converted schoolhouse for sale in Rickinghall near Diss for £375,000

The main living area - Credit: Bedfords

Large brick hearth with woodburner in the living room of a converted school house for sale in Rickinghall

The living and dining area which is separated by a step - Credit: Bedfords

The fitted kitchen area of a 3-bed house in a converted Victorian school for sale in Rickinghall near Diss

The kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

The living area is open-plan and faces south-east, offering attractive views over the courtyard through the pretty arched windows. 

Despite being open-plan, the space has been cleverly divided. The sitting area has a large fireplace with a wood-burning stove and the dining area and kitchen is accessed by a step.

The kitchen itself is well-fitted and includes a modern range of base and wall units, as well as a range cooker and plumbing for a dishwasher.

Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a 3-bed home converted out of a former school for sale in Rickinghall near Diss

The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room - Credit: Bedfords

Reception hall with oak staircase in a 3-bed home converted out of a Victorian school building in Rickinghall, near Diss

The reception hall with an oak staircase leading up - Credit: Bedfords

Courtyard garden with shingle and patio at the rear of a 3-bed home for sale in Rickinghall near Diss

The courtyard garden - Credit: Bedfords

Most Read

  1. 1 'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades
  2. 2 Landlady to leave pub after 20 years as farm shop and B&B to be added
  3. 3 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
  1. 4 Couple find 'forever home' in Norfolk after 18 years in the USA
  2. 5 Businessman's ban after collapse of wine investment scheme
  3. 6 New CCTV and average speed cameras to be installed on A11
  4. 7 Norfolk activist among demonstrators at Just Stop Oil protests
  5. 8 Popular amateur boxer hit by bus after trying to flag it down on A-road
  6. 9 New The Range store to launch on Good Friday with 'special offers'
  7. 10 'Diesel is the main problem' - rural garage owner's fuel frustration

Upstairs, the property's three bedrooms are accessed off a good-sized landing. The master bedroom is fitted with a range of useful storage cupboards and has an en suite shower room, while the family bathroom serves the two remaining bedrooms.

The property enjoys a private flint-walled garden area, as well as a central paved patio and a single cart lodge, opposite the property, provides a useful storage area.

For more information, contact Bedfords.

PROPERTY FACTS
Rickinghall, Diss
Guide price: £375,000
Bedfords, 01284 769999
www.bedfords.co.uk

Diss News

Don't Miss

A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Holt Road, near Corputsy.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An adder on Hemsby Beach bit an eight-year-old boy on the finger on Tuesday.

Venomous snake attack leaves eight-year-old 'traumatised'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon