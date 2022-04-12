See inside this unique home for sale in a former Victorian schoolhouse

A three-bedroom home in a converted Victorian schoolhouse has come up for sale in Rickinghall near Diss - Credit: Bedfords

A three-bedroom home in part of a former school building has come up for sale at a guide price of £375,000.

The property in Rickinghall, near Diss, was built in the Victorian era and is Grade II listed.

It was converted into four houses in the early 2000s and still retains a number of gorgeous period features, including large proportioned rooms and original windows.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a good-sized entrance porch and a lovely double-height reception hall, which features an oak staircase rising to the first floor, as well as a cloakroom with a utility space and plumbing for a washing machine.

The main living area - Credit: Bedfords

The living and dining area which is separated by a step - Credit: Bedfords

The kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

The living area is open-plan and faces south-east, offering attractive views over the courtyard through the pretty arched windows.

Despite being open-plan, the space has been cleverly divided. The sitting area has a large fireplace with a wood-burning stove and the dining area and kitchen is accessed by a step.

The kitchen itself is well-fitted and includes a modern range of base and wall units, as well as a range cooker and plumbing for a dishwasher.

The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room - Credit: Bedfords

The reception hall with an oak staircase leading up - Credit: Bedfords

The courtyard garden - Credit: Bedfords

Upstairs, the property's three bedrooms are accessed off a good-sized landing. The master bedroom is fitted with a range of useful storage cupboards and has an en suite shower room, while the family bathroom serves the two remaining bedrooms.

The property enjoys a private flint-walled garden area, as well as a central paved patio and a single cart lodge, opposite the property, provides a useful storage area.



PROPERTY FACTS

Rickinghall, Diss

Guide price: £375,000

Bedfords, 01284 769999

www.bedfords.co.uk