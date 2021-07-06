See inside this unique home for sale with tropical gardens and outdoor pool
- Credit: Attik Estate Agents
A one-of-a-kind home with a heated swimming pool in the garden has come up for sale on the outskirts of Dereham.
The five-bedroom home is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 and features six reception rooms, a self-contained annexe and tropical-inspired gardens.
Inside the main house the accommodation is bold and colourful, with slate floors and 'loft'-style exposed brick walls.
A large entrance hall on the ground floor, complete with red spiral staircase, leads to a dining room, fitted kitchen, study, bathroom and large living room, which spans the full length of the property and includes a brick fireplace and woodburner.
Also on the ground floor is a useful utility room, as well as a good-sized garden room with another woodburner, vaulted ceilings and space for a sofa or dining table.
The self-contained annexe has its own external access, but can also be accessed from the property's main entrance hall. It comprises a generous reception room, conservatory, double bedroom, en suite wet room and kitchenette, and offers real flexibility, either as private quarters for teenagers or older relatives to live in or perhaps as a playroom or studio.
There are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom off the first floor landing, which also offers lovely views over the swimming pool and gardens.
Palm trees and other tropical plants give a real 'holiday' vibe to the gardens, which also feature generous raised beds and can be accessed from the garden room, lounge and annexe.
As well as two seating areas there is a thatch-covered hot tub area and a patio which flows round to the outdoor pool. It is heated and comes with a full-length slide, plus a changing area with a cloakroom.
PROPERTY FACTS
Paget Adams Drive, Dereham
Guide price: £800,000
Attik, 01362 536022, www.attikestateagents.co.uk
