News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this unique home for sale with tropical gardens and outdoor pool

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:51 AM July 6, 2021   
Large brick-built family home with Juliet balcony overlooking tropical gardens and outdoor pool

A five-bedroom home with an outdoor pool has come up for sale on the outskirts of Dereham - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

A one-of-a-kind home with a heated swimming pool in the garden has come up for sale on the outskirts of Dereham.

The five-bedroom home is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 and features six reception rooms, a self-contained annexe and tropical-inspired gardens.

Inside the main house the accommodation is bold and colourful, with slate floors and 'loft'-style exposed brick walls. 

Light-filled 'loft'-style reception room with vaulted ceiling, exposed brick wall and arched windows

The property is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Modern loft-style reception room with exposed brick wall, panelled wooden vaulted ceiling, woodburner

Inside the garden room, which is fitted with a woodburner - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Fitted galley-style kitchen cabinets with archway leading through to 'loft'-style exposed brick room

The kitchen leads through to a garden room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Colourful living room with bright pink walls, pink sofas, wood-effect floor and flower power-style rug on floor

Inside the characterful living room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

A large entrance hall on the ground floor, complete with red spiral staircase, leads to a dining room, fitted kitchen, study, bathroom and large living room, which spans the full length of the property and includes a brick fireplace and woodburner.

Also on the ground floor is a useful utility room, as well as a good-sized garden room with another woodburner, vaulted ceilings and space for a sofa or dining table.

You may also want to watch:

The self-contained annexe has its own external access, but can also be accessed from the property's main entrance hall. It comprises a generous reception room, conservatory, double bedroom, en suite wet room and kitchenette, and offers real flexibility, either as private quarters for teenagers or older relatives to live in or perhaps as a playroom or studio.

Large double bedroom with picture rails, four-posted bed, exposed wood floors and curtains

Inside one of five bedrooms at this property for sale in Dereham - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Double bedroom with wood floors, green walls, large wooden door with latch

One of five double bedrooms - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Wood panelled vaulted ceiling over a games room with huge American pool table

Part of the self-contained annexe is currently used as a games room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Brick-built hot tub cover with a thatched roof and wooden hot tub on a paved patio

The garden includes a thatch-covered hot tub area - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Tropical inspired garden with abstract bronze statue in the middle surrounded by mature palm trees

The gardens are stocked full of tropical plants - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

There are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom off the first floor landing, which also offers lovely views over the swimming pool and gardens.

Most Read

  1. 1 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  2. 5 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  3. 6 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
  4. 7 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  5. 8 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  6. 9 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved
  7. 10 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Palm trees and other tropical plants give a real 'holiday' vibe to the gardens, which also feature generous raised beds and can be accessed from the garden room, lounge and annexe.

As well as two seating areas there is a thatch-covered hot tub area and a patio which flows round to the outdoor pool. It is heated and comes with a full-length slide, plus a changing area with a cloakroom.

PROPERTY FACTS
Paget Adams Drive, Dereham
Guide price: £800,000  
Attik, 01362 536022, www.attikestateagents.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Dereham News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane

Norfolk Live

Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus