See inside this unique home for sale with tropical gardens and outdoor pool

Published: 11:51 AM July 6, 2021

A five-bedroom home with an outdoor pool has come up for sale on the outskirts of Dereham - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

A one-of-a-kind home with a heated swimming pool in the garden has come up for sale on the outskirts of Dereham.

The five-bedroom home is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 and features six reception rooms, a self-contained annexe and tropical-inspired gardens.

Inside the main house the accommodation is bold and colourful, with slate floors and 'loft'-style exposed brick walls.

The property is for sale at a guide price of £800,000 - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Inside the garden room, which is fitted with a woodburner - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The kitchen leads through to a garden room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Inside the characterful living room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

A large entrance hall on the ground floor, complete with red spiral staircase, leads to a dining room, fitted kitchen, study, bathroom and large living room, which spans the full length of the property and includes a brick fireplace and woodburner.

Also on the ground floor is a useful utility room, as well as a good-sized garden room with another woodburner, vaulted ceilings and space for a sofa or dining table.

The self-contained annexe has its own external access, but can also be accessed from the property's main entrance hall. It comprises a generous reception room, conservatory, double bedroom, en suite wet room and kitchenette, and offers real flexibility, either as private quarters for teenagers or older relatives to live in or perhaps as a playroom or studio.

Inside one of five bedrooms at this property for sale in Dereham - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

One of five double bedrooms - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

Part of the self-contained annexe is currently used as a games room - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The garden includes a thatch-covered hot tub area - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

The gardens are stocked full of tropical plants - Credit: Attik Estate Agents

There are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom off the first floor landing, which also offers lovely views over the swimming pool and gardens.

Palm trees and other tropical plants give a real 'holiday' vibe to the gardens, which also feature generous raised beds and can be accessed from the garden room, lounge and annexe.

As well as two seating areas there is a thatch-covered hot tub area and a patio which flows round to the outdoor pool. It is heated and comes with a full-length slide, plus a changing area with a cloakroom.

PROPERTY FACTS

Paget Adams Drive, Dereham

Guide price: £800,000

Attik, 01362 536022, www.attikestateagents.co.uk

