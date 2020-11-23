Gallery
Sleek city centre apartment with river views is for sale for £494,950
Location is key at this modern two-bed apartment for sale in the centre of Norwich.
A sleek city centre apartment at a new luxury development in the centre of Norwich, boasting riverside and city views, has come up for sale.
Priced at £494,950, the two-bedroom, 1,071 sq ft apartment is beautifully located on the banks of the River Wensum and just a short walk from the centre of the city.
It’s situated on the first floor of the Pullman building in St James’ Quay, a contemporary collection of 88 new apartments and penthouses from award-winning housebuilder Hill.
The properties are each finished to high standards, with elegantly designed interiors, high-spec appliances, stylish fixtures and fittings and, most of all, stunning views – this particular apartment has two-south facing balconies offering fantastic views over the river.
Other highlights include its en suite master bedroom and a contemporary open-plan living space with a kitchen, dining and living area.
Rebecca Littler, group sales and marketing director at Hill, says that the properties offer residents the chance to experience a unique lifestyle. “We’re extremely proud of our St James’ Quay collection of homes and the unrivalled lifestyle they offer,” she says.
“This is an amazing riverside location full of historic charm, with easy access to a wealth of amenities, transport links and cultural attractions.”
The first phase of apartments at St James’ Quay is also being marketed by Bidwells, with the show home open for pre-booked appointments. The entire sales process, from viewings to completion, can also happen virtually.
For more information, contact Hill on 01603 882425.