Huge country house set in 13 acres is for sale for almost £2m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:10 PM November 16, 2021
View over High House, Bradenham, which is approached by a long gravel drive and for sale for £1.95m

A late Victorian country house set in a secluded location in Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £1,950,000.

High House in Bradenham is believed to date back to the 18th century, although it was extensively altered and extended in 1881 and has recently been refurbished.

The house itself sits centrally in its grounds, which extend to more than 13 acres, and retains many original period features, including five marble fireplaces, large sash windows and decorative cornicing. The reception hall also boasts the original, Victorian-era tiled floor.

Light and airy Victorian era entrance hall in this £1.95m home for sale in Bradenham, Norfolk

Huge entrance hall of High House, Bradenham, which has original Victorian tiles and is for sale for £1.95m

Huge open-plan kitchen and family room at High House, Bradenham, which is on the market for £1.95m

Rustic but modern farmhouse-style kitchen in High House, Bradenham, which is for sale for £1.95m

Other highlights include the large open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, which has been beautifully finished with granite work surfaces, tiled floors, extensive wood panelling and a four-oven AGA. It is modern yet rustic and offers lots of flexible living space for the family to enjoy, along with three formal reception rooms which each have high ceilings.

The six upstairs bedrooms enjoy far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside and access to four good-sized bathrooms, including an en suite in the master.

Outside, High House is approached by a gravel driveway with a turning and parking area located at the front. 

Classic Victorian era reception room with high ceiling and marble fireplace at High House, Bradenham

Formal reception room in High House, Bradenham, which is on the market for £1.95m

Huge family bathroom with roll top bath and Victorian-style tiling in High House, Bradenham, which is for sale

Paved sun terrace overlooking the gardens at High House, Bradenham, which is on the market for £1.95m

A large lawn, pond and selection of trees sit to the west, and to the east there is a spinney as well as a secluded garden and a terrace.

To the south of the house there are two paddocks and a collection of outbuildings.

Strutt & Parker, selling the property, say that High House would "also suit an equestrian enthusiast", as the outbuildings could be converted into stabling and hay and feed storage, if required, with separate access off the main drive.

View towards High House, Bradenham, a six-bedroom Victorian home for sale for £1.95m

Aerial view of High House, Bradenham, which has 13 acres and is for sale for £1.95m

Rear of High House, Bradenham, which has a patio terrace and is for sale for £1.95m

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
High House, Bradenham
Guide price: £1,950,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com

