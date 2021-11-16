Huge country house set in 13 acres is for sale for almost £2m

High House, Bradenham, is for sale with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £1.95m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A late Victorian country house set in a secluded location in Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £1,950,000.

High House in Bradenham is believed to date back to the 18th century, although it was extensively altered and extended in 1881 and has recently been refurbished.

The house itself sits centrally in its grounds, which extend to more than 13 acres, and retains many original period features, including five marble fireplaces, large sash windows and decorative cornicing. The reception hall also boasts the original, Victorian-era tiled floor.

Other highlights include the large open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, which has been beautifully finished with granite work surfaces, tiled floors, extensive wood panelling and a four-oven AGA. It is modern yet rustic and offers lots of flexible living space for the family to enjoy, along with three formal reception rooms which each have high ceilings.

The six upstairs bedrooms enjoy far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside and access to four good-sized bathrooms, including an en suite in the master.

Outside, High House is approached by a gravel driveway with a turning and parking area located at the front.

A large lawn, pond and selection of trees sit to the west, and to the east there is a spinney as well as a secluded garden and a terrace.

To the south of the house there are two paddocks and a collection of outbuildings.

Strutt & Parker, selling the property, say that High House would "also suit an equestrian enthusiast", as the outbuildings could be converted into stabling and hay and feed storage, if required, with separate access off the main drive.

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

High House, Bradenham

Guide price: £1,950,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com

