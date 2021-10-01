Huge equestrian home set in 20 acres is for sale for £1.45m

Published: 9:15 AM October 1, 2021

Heath Farm, Stow Bedon, is for sale for £1.45m - Credit: ECR Properties

A large equestrian property set in 20 acres, which also borders Thetford Forest, has come up for sale for £1.45m.

Heath Farm in Stow Bedon, Norfolk, is for sale with ECR Properties and includes extensive equestrian facilities, as well as a spacious farmhouse with separate office and a swimming pool.

It is located at the end of a long drive and sits adjacent to Thetford Forest - which offers miles of tracks for walking, riding, carriage driving, running and other outdoor pursuits - with no close neighbours but plenty of wildlife.

This huge equestrian property, set in 20 acres, is for sale for £1.45m - Credit: ECR Properties

Inside the kitchen - Credit: ECR Properties

Inside the sitting room - Credit: ECR Properties

Inside the garden room, overlooking the garden and paddocks - Credit: ECR Properties

The property, which is unlisted, was once a four-bedroom farmhouse, but the current owners have refurbished it to create two very large en suite double bedrooms, as well as an entrance lobby, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, garden room, utility space and boot room.

It also includes an attached two-bedroom annexe, complete with kitchen, sitting/dining room and a bathroom.

Outside, its extensive equestrian facilities include 25 courtyard stables, a sand school, horse walker, lunging ring and large barn, as well as 11 paddocks, three double field shelters and two mobile homes.

The property sits in 20 acres - Credit: ECR Properties

A view over the paddocks - Credit: ECR Properties

The stable block - Credit: ECR Properties

A paddock at this £1.45m equestrian property, which is for sale in Stow Bedon, Norfolk - Credit: ECR Properties

Planning permission has previously been granted to construct further ancillary accommodation, though this has now lapsed, and a large agricultural barn could offer potential as a small indoor school, subject to planning.

It's a great opportunity for an equestrian enthusiast and in a really unique location.

Contact ECR Properties for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Breckles Heath, Stow Bedon

Price: £1,450,000

ECR Properties, 01449 711727, www.ecrproperties.com

