News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Huge equestrian home set in 20 acres is for sale for £1.45m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:15 AM October 1, 2021   
Pretty farmhouse with gardens and fountain in Stow Bedon, near Thetford Forest, which is for sale for £1.45m

Heath Farm, Stow Bedon, is for sale for £1.45m - Credit: ECR Properties

A large equestrian property set in 20 acres, which also borders Thetford Forest, has come up for sale for £1.45m.

Heath Farm in Stow Bedon, Norfolk, is for sale with ECR Properties and includes extensive equestrian facilities, as well as a spacious farmhouse with separate office and a swimming pool.

It is located at the end of a long drive and sits adjacent to Thetford Forest - which offers miles of tracks for walking, riding, carriage driving, running and other outdoor pursuits - with no close neighbours but plenty of wildlife.

Farmhouse in Stow Bedon, which borders Thetford Forest in Norfolk, is for sale for £1.45m

This huge equestrian property, set in 20 acres, is for sale for £1.45m - Credit: ECR Properties

Modern yet country style kitchen in this four-bedroom equestrian home for sale in Stow Bedon, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen - Credit: ECR Properties

Large brick hearth in a sitting room in this 4-bed £1.45m property for sale in Stow Bedon near Thetford Forest

Inside the sitting room - Credit: ECR Properties

Large modern conservatory in this 4-bed equestrian property for sale for £1.45m in Stow Bedon, Norfolk

Inside the garden room, overlooking the garden and paddocks - Credit: ECR Properties

The property, which is unlisted, was once a four-bedroom farmhouse, but the current owners have refurbished it to create two very large en suite double bedrooms, as well as an entrance lobby, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, garden room, utility space and boot room.

It also includes an attached two-bedroom annexe, complete with kitchen, sitting/dining room and a bathroom.

You may also want to watch:

Outside, its extensive equestrian facilities include 25 courtyard stables, a sand school, horse walker, lunging ring and large barn, as well as 11 paddocks, three double field shelters and two mobile homes.

Aerial view of 20 acres of equestrian land at this £1.45m for sale in Stow Bedon, bordering Thetford Forest

The property sits in 20 acres - Credit: ECR Properties

Lush green paddock with grazing horse at this £1.45m equestrian home for sale in Stow Bedon, Norfolk

A view over the paddocks - Credit: ECR Properties

Row of well-kept stables at this equestrian property in Stow Bedon, Norfolk, which is for sale for £1.45m

The stable block - Credit: ECR Properties

Lush green paddock at this Heath Farm, Breckles Heath, which is for sale for £1.45m

A paddock at this £1.45m equestrian property, which is for sale in Stow Bedon, Norfolk - Credit: ECR Properties

Planning permission has previously been granted to construct further ancillary accommodation, though this has now lapsed, and a large agricultural barn could offer potential as a small indoor school, subject to planning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
  2. 2 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
  3. 3 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
  1. 4 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  2. 5 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  3. 6 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  4. 7 Lorry driver charged over Tesla dashcam crash
  5. 8 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
  6. 9 Coronavirus rates in Norfolk up, but fall in hospital Covid patients
  7. 10 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

It's a great opportunity for an equestrian enthusiast and in a really unique location.

Contact ECR Properties for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Breckles Heath, Stow Bedon
Price: £1,450,000
ECR Properties, 01449 711727, www.ecrproperties.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Thetford News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Repps Service Station is out of fuel

Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon