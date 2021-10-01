Huge equestrian home set in 20 acres is for sale for £1.45m
- Credit: ECR Properties
A large equestrian property set in 20 acres, which also borders Thetford Forest, has come up for sale for £1.45m.
Heath Farm in Stow Bedon, Norfolk, is for sale with ECR Properties and includes extensive equestrian facilities, as well as a spacious farmhouse with separate office and a swimming pool.
It is located at the end of a long drive and sits adjacent to Thetford Forest - which offers miles of tracks for walking, riding, carriage driving, running and other outdoor pursuits - with no close neighbours but plenty of wildlife.
The property, which is unlisted, was once a four-bedroom farmhouse, but the current owners have refurbished it to create two very large en suite double bedrooms, as well as an entrance lobby, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, garden room, utility space and boot room.
It also includes an attached two-bedroom annexe, complete with kitchen, sitting/dining room and a bathroom.
Outside, its extensive equestrian facilities include 25 courtyard stables, a sand school, horse walker, lunging ring and large barn, as well as 11 paddocks, three double field shelters and two mobile homes.
Planning permission has previously been granted to construct further ancillary accommodation, though this has now lapsed, and a large agricultural barn could offer potential as a small indoor school, subject to planning.
It's a great opportunity for an equestrian enthusiast and in a really unique location.
Contact ECR Properties for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Breckles Heath, Stow Bedon
Price: £1,450,000
ECR Properties, 01449 711727, www.ecrproperties.com
