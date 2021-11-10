See inside home for sale with Batman bedroom
- Credit: Brown & Co
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na bedroom...! Caped crusaders looking for a new Bat Cave might find this a super home for a superhero.
For this five-bed des res includes a Batman-themed bedroom.
Harmony House in Woodside Close, Dersingham, is on the market for £850,000.
Agents Brown and Co say it offers "a breathtaking, contemporary re-modelling of a five bedroom home in a quiet location in Dersingham, one of west Norfolk's most desirable villages".
It goes on to list local amenities in the village, including supermarkets, a garden centre, three pubs, a social club, two schools, a pharmacy and more.
It adds the property represents an "exceptional quality renovation of a detached family home".
It boasts an en-suite master bedroom, play room, boot room and office.
There is also a large open plan kitchen and dining room - and even a garage for your Batmobile.