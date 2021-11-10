See inside home for sale with Batman bedroom

Harmony House, in Dersingham, is on the market for £850,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na bedroom...! Caped crusaders looking for a new Bat Cave might find this a super home for a superhero.

For this five-bed des res includes a Batman-themed bedroom.

The Batman-themed bedroom at Harmony House - Credit: Brown & Co

Harmony House in Woodside Close, Dersingham, is on the market for £850,000.

Agents Brown and Co say it offers "a breathtaking, contemporary re-modelling of a five bedroom home in a quiet location in Dersingham, one of west Norfolk's most desirable villages".

Inside Harmony House at Dersingham - Credit: Brown & Co

It goes on to list local amenities in the village, including supermarkets, a garden centre, three pubs, a social club, two schools, a pharmacy and more.

It adds the property represents an "exceptional quality renovation of a detached family home".

The play room at Harmony House - Credit: Brown & Co

It boasts an en-suite master bedroom, play room, boot room and office.

There is also a large open plan kitchen and dining room - and even a garage for your Batmobile.

The master bedroom at Harmony House - Credit: Brown & Co



