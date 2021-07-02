News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic country house with bar for sale £1.8m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:19 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM July 2, 2021
Gable end of large flint country house set in beautiful luscious landscaped gardens

Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is set in over 2.5 acres of gardens and grounds - Credit: Savills

A Grade II* listed country house, set in a commanding position in the Norfolk countryside, has come up for sale for £1.8m – and it even includes a fully functioning bar.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom property in Hardley near Loddon is believed to date back to the 16th century and was mentioned in the Buildings of England series by famous architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner, who noted its "pre-Reformation" door and moulded surround.

Savills' property agent Ben Rivett describes the house as having serious presence. "It fills the eye as you approach from the church," he says. "It commands the landscape."

Large brick home with walled driveway, wide lawns and brick-built outbuildings including stables

Historic Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Savills

Aerial view of Hardley Hall, a large brick and flint country house overlooking parterre gardens

Hardley Hall is Grade II* listed - Credit: Savills

Brick and flint outbuildings, mostly stables and farm buildings, beside historic 16th century country house

The property also comes with a number of outbuildings - Credit: Savills

Close up of back door to historic country house with blooming wisteria against a flint wall

Outside Hardley Hall, near Loddon, which is constructed of limestone, brick and flint with wisteria outside - Credit: Savills

Since moving in 35 years ago, the current owners have taken great care to create a comfortable family home that is sympathetic to its surroundings. 

Highlights include the elegant drawing room with open fire, panelled study, atmospheric dining room and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which also has an original AGA. 

There is also a utility room, TV room and cellar.

Two staircases lead upstairs, where there are five bedrooms on the first floor, including a master with fireplace and an en suite bathroom, a further en suite bedroom and a large family bathroom.

Curved stone doorway looking out to bright green parterre in centre of shingle driveway

Looking out over the driveway from the doorway of Hardley Hall, near Loddon - Credit: Savills

Country style kitchen with cream-coloured Aga, wooden table and chairs and painted kitchen cupboards

Inside the large kitchen/breakfast room at Hardley Hall, with original Aga - Credit: Savills

Panelled dining room with mahogany table, chairs, pantile floor and timber beamed high ceiling

Inside the panelled dining room at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

Large reception room with pale yellow walls, moulded details, ceiling rose and large sash windows

Inside the living room at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

Two further rooms, which are also spacious, could also be used as a dressing room and sitting room.

On the second floor there is a substantial entertaining room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light and a fully functional bar. There is also a dressing room, well-fitted shower room and a further room which could become another bedroom, or perhaps even a study.

All rooms in the house enjoy fine, far-reaching views and the gardens and grounds are a charming feature, with many points of interest.

Large bedroom with double bed, timber beamed ceiling, hanging chandelier and huge feature fireplace

Inside one of six bedrooms at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

Burgundy coloured bathroom with freestanding claw-foot bath, velvet arm chair and baroque-style curtains

One of five bathrooms at Hardley Hall, for sale near Loddon - Credit: Savills

Large function room with sofa, TV, and wood panelled bar in the corner with taps, stools and vaulted beamed ceiling

On the second floor there is a vaulted entertaining/reception space with a fully functioning bar - Credit: Savills

Wooden panelled study with timber ceiling, built-in bookcases, fireplace, leather armchair and desk

Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Savills

To the north of the house there is a well-stocked kitchen garden and to the west, a tennis court and further lawns. There is also a rose garden to the south, as well as a traditional outbuilding with fireplace and a secret enclosed garden to the east. To the far south, there is a paddock.

Hardley Hall sits in over 2.5 acres and comes with a number of outbuildings, which were formerly calving sheds and a dairy but have more recently been used for storage, as a games room and as stabling. 

Planning permission was previously granted to turn the barns into an indoor swimming pool, but this has now lapsed. The various buildings could be used in a number of different ways.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hardley, Norwich
Guide price: £1,800,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

