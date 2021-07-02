Historic country house with bar for sale £1.8m

Published: 1:19 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM July 2, 2021

Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is set in over 2.5 acres of gardens and grounds - Credit: Savills

A Grade II* listed country house, set in a commanding position in the Norfolk countryside, has come up for sale for £1.8m – and it even includes a fully functioning bar.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom property in Hardley near Loddon is believed to date back to the 16th century and was mentioned in the Buildings of England series by famous architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner, who noted its "pre-Reformation" door and moulded surround.

Savills' property agent Ben Rivett describes the house as having serious presence. "It fills the eye as you approach from the church," he says. "It commands the landscape."

Historic Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Savills

Hardley Hall is Grade II* listed - Credit: Savills

The property also comes with a number of outbuildings - Credit: Savills

Outside Hardley Hall, near Loddon, which is constructed of limestone, brick and flint with wisteria outside - Credit: Savills

Since moving in 35 years ago, the current owners have taken great care to create a comfortable family home that is sympathetic to its surroundings.

Highlights include the elegant drawing room with open fire, panelled study, atmospheric dining room and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which also has an original AGA.

There is also a utility room, TV room and cellar.

Two staircases lead upstairs, where there are five bedrooms on the first floor, including a master with fireplace and an en suite bathroom, a further en suite bedroom and a large family bathroom.

Looking out over the driveway from the doorway of Hardley Hall, near Loddon - Credit: Savills

Inside the large kitchen/breakfast room at Hardley Hall, with original Aga - Credit: Savills

Inside the panelled dining room at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

Inside the living room at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

Two further rooms, which are also spacious, could also be used as a dressing room and sitting room.

On the second floor there is a substantial entertaining room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light and a fully functional bar. There is also a dressing room, well-fitted shower room and a further room which could become another bedroom, or perhaps even a study.

All rooms in the house enjoy fine, far-reaching views and the gardens and grounds are a charming feature, with many points of interest.

Inside one of six bedrooms at Hardley Hall - Credit: Savills

One of five bathrooms at Hardley Hall, for sale near Loddon - Credit: Savills

On the second floor there is a vaulted entertaining/reception space with a fully functioning bar - Credit: Savills

Hardley Hall, near Loddon, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Savills

To the north of the house there is a well-stocked kitchen garden and to the west, a tennis court and further lawns. There is also a rose garden to the south, as well as a traditional outbuilding with fireplace and a secret enclosed garden to the east. To the far south, there is a paddock.

Hardley Hall sits in over 2.5 acres and comes with a number of outbuildings, which were formerly calving sheds and a dairy but have more recently been used for storage, as a games room and as stabling.

Planning permission was previously granted to turn the barns into an indoor swimming pool, but this has now lapsed. The various buildings could be used in a number of different ways.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hardley, Norwich

Guide price: £1,800,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com