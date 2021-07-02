Historic country house with bar for sale £1.8m
- Credit: Savills
A Grade II* listed country house, set in a commanding position in the Norfolk countryside, has come up for sale for £1.8m – and it even includes a fully functioning bar.
The six-bedroom, five-bathroom property in Hardley near Loddon is believed to date back to the 16th century and was mentioned in the Buildings of England series by famous architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner, who noted its "pre-Reformation" door and moulded surround.
Savills' property agent Ben Rivett describes the house as having serious presence. "It fills the eye as you approach from the church," he says. "It commands the landscape."
Since moving in 35 years ago, the current owners have taken great care to create a comfortable family home that is sympathetic to its surroundings.
Highlights include the elegant drawing room with open fire, panelled study, atmospheric dining room and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which also has an original AGA.
There is also a utility room, TV room and cellar.
Two staircases lead upstairs, where there are five bedrooms on the first floor, including a master with fireplace and an en suite bathroom, a further en suite bedroom and a large family bathroom.
Two further rooms, which are also spacious, could also be used as a dressing room and sitting room.
On the second floor there is a substantial entertaining room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light and a fully functional bar. There is also a dressing room, well-fitted shower room and a further room which could become another bedroom, or perhaps even a study.
All rooms in the house enjoy fine, far-reaching views and the gardens and grounds are a charming feature, with many points of interest.
To the north of the house there is a well-stocked kitchen garden and to the west, a tennis court and further lawns. There is also a rose garden to the south, as well as a traditional outbuilding with fireplace and a secret enclosed garden to the east. To the far south, there is a paddock.
Hardley Hall sits in over 2.5 acres and comes with a number of outbuildings, which were formerly calving sheds and a dairy but have more recently been used for storage, as a games room and as stabling.
Planning permission was previously granted to turn the barns into an indoor swimming pool, but this has now lapsed. The various buildings could be used in a number of different ways.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hardley, Norwich
Guide price: £1,800,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com