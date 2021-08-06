News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Hunstanton guesthouse with Arts and Crafts features for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM August 6, 2021   
Huge brick-built Edwardian home off a main road with cars parked outside and bay windows

This former guesthouse just a walk from the beach in Hunstanton is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000 - Credit: William H Brown

An Arts and Crafts period home which has links to a well-known local architect has come up for sale in Hunstanton.

The property is currently for sale with William H Brown for offers in excess of £750,000 and was previously run as a guesthouse, with eight en suite bedrooms. 

The home is one of around 16 Arts and Crafts properties in Hunstanton, which were constructed at the turn of the 20th century. The movement was widely considered a criticism of industrialisation and used simple, traditional craftsmanship to advocate for economic and social reform.

Landing with dark wooden banister, floral carpet and beautiful Arts and Crafts stained glass window

The landing features a beautiful stained glass window, typical of the period - Credit: William H Brown

Kitchen with large breakfast bar with five stools, oven with extractor and steps leading up to inner hall

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Large double room with bed, desk facing the window, pull-out TV and curtains tied back

One of the bedrooms in this Arts and Crafts property, which has previously been used as a guesthouse - Credit: William H Brown

Architect Augustus Pugin, writer John Ruskin and artist William Morris were all linked to the style, and many of the properties in Hunstanton were the work of local architect Herbert Ibberson, who also lived in the town.

The property on Austin Street still boasts a number of distinctive features connected with the period, including several examples of beautiful stained glass, extensive wood panelling and large bay windows.

Large twin bedroom with sloping ceiling, large window, yellow curtains, bright and airy

Inside another of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Panelled dining room with four individual tables, wood floor, large bay window and feature fireplace

Inside the dining room - Credit: William H Brown

Sitting room with two sofas, table, chairs, red curtains in a bay window with rose-inspired stained glass

Another window featuring beautiful stained glass - Credit: William H Brown

It also includes separate living accommodation for its owners - or perhaps a self-contained annex if converted back into a family home - and two good-sized reception rooms, both with bay windows.

Outside there is a garden, summerhouse and a parking space.

Contact William H Brown for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Austin Street, Hunstanton
Offers in excess of £750,000
William H Brown, 01485 534506, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Hunstanton News
King's Lynn News
Norfolk

