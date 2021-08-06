Former Hunstanton guesthouse with Arts and Crafts features for sale

Published: 7:30 AM August 6, 2021

This former guesthouse just a walk from the beach in Hunstanton is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000 - Credit: William H Brown

An Arts and Crafts period home which has links to a well-known local architect has come up for sale in Hunstanton.

The property is currently for sale with William H Brown for offers in excess of £750,000 and was previously run as a guesthouse, with eight en suite bedrooms.

The home is one of around 16 Arts and Crafts properties in Hunstanton, which were constructed at the turn of the 20th century. The movement was widely considered a criticism of industrialisation and used simple, traditional craftsmanship to advocate for economic and social reform.

The landing features a beautiful stained glass window, typical of the period - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

One of the bedrooms in this Arts and Crafts property, which has previously been used as a guesthouse - Credit: William H Brown

Architect Augustus Pugin, writer John Ruskin and artist William Morris were all linked to the style, and many of the properties in Hunstanton were the work of local architect Herbert Ibberson, who also lived in the town.

The property on Austin Street still boasts a number of distinctive features connected with the period, including several examples of beautiful stained glass, extensive wood panelling and large bay windows.

Inside another of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the dining room - Credit: William H Brown

Another window featuring beautiful stained glass - Credit: William H Brown

It also includes separate living accommodation for its owners - or perhaps a self-contained annex if converted back into a family home - and two good-sized reception rooms, both with bay windows.

Outside there is a garden, summerhouse and a parking space.

Contact William H Brown for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Austin Street, Hunstanton

Offers in excess of £750,000

William H Brown, 01485 534506, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

