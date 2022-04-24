News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Refurbished two-bed cottage in quiet village for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 24, 2022
Updated: 10:44 AM April 24, 2022
Brookland Cottage in Great Massingham is a two-bed with an extension to the back - Credit: Sowerbys

This two-bed cottage in a quiet west Norfolk village is on the market for £400,000.

The front of Brookland Cottage has a traditional cottage look but the inside benefits from modern decor having been recently fully refurbished.

xxx_08_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The extension to the back of the house contains the kitchen and the dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The front room retains a cottage look with exposed brick, wooden beams and a fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The semi-detached house is entered into the sitting room, with exposed brick and wooden beams as well as a log burner.

At the back of the house is an extension containing the kitchen and dining room, with a vaulted ceiling, large windows and sliding glass doors to the garden.

xxx_06_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The dining room has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

One of the two bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also has a workshop or garage for storage and a toilet.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Each has views over the village green. 

xxx_04_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The en suite to one of the bedrooms has a free-standing sink and a shower - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The other bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The low-maintenance garden has a patio and a summer house, as well as views of the village church.

Brookland Cottage is in Great Massingham, a rural village about nine miles north of Swaffham and southwest of Fakenham.

xxx_02_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

At the back of the house there is a patio for outdoor furniture - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_01_BROOKLANDCOTTAGE_GREATMASSINGHAM_APR22

The garden is graveled and has beds and mature trees with a shed - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Great Massingham

Guide price: £400,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

