Property spotlight: Refurbished two-bed cottage in quiet village for sale

Brookland Cottage in Great Massingham is a two-bed with an extension to the back

This two-bed cottage in a quiet west Norfolk village is on the market for £400,000.

The front of Brookland Cottage has a traditional cottage look but the inside benefits from modern decor having been recently fully refurbished.

The extension to the back of the house contains the kitchen and the dining room

The front room retains a cottage look with exposed brick, wooden beams and a fireplace

The semi-detached house is entered into the sitting room, with exposed brick and wooden beams as well as a log burner.

At the back of the house is an extension containing the kitchen and dining room, with a vaulted ceiling, large windows and sliding glass doors to the garden.

The dining room has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the garden

One of the two bedrooms on the first floor

The ground floor also has a workshop or garage for storage and a toilet.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Each has views over the village green.

The en suite to one of the bedrooms has a free-standing sink and a shower

The other bedroom on the first floor

The low-maintenance garden has a patio and a summer house, as well as views of the village church.

Brookland Cottage is in Great Massingham, a rural village about nine miles north of Swaffham and southwest of Fakenham.

At the back of the house there is a patio for outdoor furniture

The garden is graveled and has beds and mature trees with a shed

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Great Massingham

Guide price: £400,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com