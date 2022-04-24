Property spotlight: Refurbished two-bed cottage in quiet village for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
This two-bed cottage in a quiet west Norfolk village is on the market for £400,000.
The front of Brookland Cottage has a traditional cottage look but the inside benefits from modern decor having been recently fully refurbished.
The semi-detached house is entered into the sitting room, with exposed brick and wooden beams as well as a log burner.
At the back of the house is an extension containing the kitchen and dining room, with a vaulted ceiling, large windows and sliding glass doors to the garden.
The ground floor also has a workshop or garage for storage and a toilet.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Each has views over the village green.
The low-maintenance garden has a patio and a summer house, as well as views of the village church.
Brookland Cottage is in Great Massingham, a rural village about nine miles north of Swaffham and southwest of Fakenham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Great Massingham
Guide price: £400,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com