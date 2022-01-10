'Unmissable' barn conversion goes up for sale for £950,000

A huge barn conversion set in two acres of land has come up for sale in a popular Breckland village for almost £1m.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, is "one not to miss."

It's listed for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 and boasts a grand entrance hall and endless field views which can be seen from every room.

The kitchen has been beautifully finished and fitted and includes a good range of base and wall units, a double butler sink and a breakfast bar, as well as a fitted range cooker, drinks unit and ample pantry space.

It has its own seating area but is also open to the formal dining room and lounge, creating one large open-plan living space, while the fourth bedroom balcony acts as a mezzanine above.

The ground-floor accommodation is completed by a useful utility room and a bathroom with a four-piece suite, as well as three good-sized bedrooms. Two of these are en suites.

A set of wooden stairs from the entrance hall lead up to the first floor landing, which is big and open. Various glass banisters separate two void spaces from the rest of the landing, a large Velux window lets in plenty of light and there is lots of storage space in the eaves.

The bedroom enjoys the whole floor to itself and looks out over the kitchen/breakfast room, as well as over the surrounding rural landscape. It offers ample storage and includes a walk-in wardrobe - complete with plumbing for a potential en suite.

The property is accessed by a private driveway which leads to a detached, triple-unit garage.

The grounds extend to around two acres and include an expansive patio which is accessed from the main house via a set of bi-folding doors at the rear.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.



PROPERTY FACTS

Stalland Common, Great Ellingham

Offers in excess of £950,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 536026

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

