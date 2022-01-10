News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Unmissable' barn conversion goes up for sale for £950,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:47 PM January 10, 2022
Huge barn conversion in Great Ellingham, Norfolk, which is for sale for £950,000

Kemp House, Great Ellingham, is approached by a private drive - Credit: Minors & Brady

A huge barn conversion set in two acres of land has come up for sale in a popular Breckland village for almost £1m.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, is "one not to miss."

It's listed for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 and boasts a grand entrance hall and endless field views which can be seen from every room.

Light and airy entrance hall in a 4-bed barn conversion in Great Ellingham, which is for sale for £950,000

The grand entrance hall, which is light and airy - Credit: Minors & Brady

Front of a huge barn conversion overlooking rural fields in Great Ellingham, Norfolk, which is for sale for £950k

The property enjoys rural views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge double bedroom on the ground floor of a barn conversion for sale in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

There are three good-sized bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen has been beautifully finished and fitted and includes a good range of base and wall units, a double butler sink and a breakfast bar, as well as a fitted range cooker, drinks unit and ample pantry space. 

It has its own seating area but is also open to the formal dining room and lounge, creating one large open-plan living space, while the fourth bedroom balcony acts as a mezzanine above.

The ground-floor accommodation is completed by a useful utility room and a bathroom with a four-piece suite, as well as three good-sized bedrooms. Two of these are en suites.

Huge family bathroom with freestanding bath in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

The family bathroom which has a freestanding bath and a separate shower - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large open plan living space in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

The main living space is open plan - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge modern kitchen with breakfast bar in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Great Ellingham

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Minors & Brady

A set of wooden stairs from the entrance hall lead up to the first floor landing, which is big and open. Various glass banisters separate two void spaces from the rest of the landing, a large Velux window lets in plenty of light and there is lots of storage space in the eaves.

The bedroom enjoys the whole floor to itself and looks out over the kitchen/breakfast room, as well as over the surrounding rural landscape. It offers ample storage and includes a walk-in wardrobe - complete with plumbing for a potential en suite.

The property is accessed by a private driveway which leads to a detached, triple-unit garage.

Large modern sitting room with tiled floors in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Great Ellingham

The sitting room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Aerial view of a huge barn conversion in the countryside in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

Kemp House, Great Ellingham, is for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

Aerial view of Kemp House, Great Ellingham, which is for sale for £950,000

The property sits in around two acres - Credit: Minors & Brady

The grounds extend to around two acres and include an expansive patio which is accessed from the main house via a set of bi-folding doors at the rear.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Stalland Common, Great Ellingham
Offers in excess of £950,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Attleborough News
Norfolk
Watton News

