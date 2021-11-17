Property spotlight: See inside unique seaside five-bed on sale for £450,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady Caister
A unique five-bed property in Gorleston, with sea views and an annex, is on the market for £450,000.
Located on the end of a row of terrace houses, this property has a black and white exterior and a unique look.
The house is entered via the large lounge which has French doors to the garden.
Also on the ground floor is the kitchen and diner, a back lobby and two storage cupboards.
The first floor contains the family bathroom and four of the five bedrooms, two of which have access to the rear west-facing sun terrace.
The second floor contains a shower room and the principal bedroom which has a large dressing room and eaves storage as well as sea views.
The self-contained annex contains a lounge, a dining area and a kitchen on the ground floor, and a bedroom and shower room on the first floor.
To the rear of the property there is decking with a seating area, a sun trap, storage shed, and access to the annex.
The garden leads to the driveway with room for two vehicles.
Located in Gorleston, this property is just a five-minute walk from sandy beaches and is within reach of all the local amenities.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cliff Hill, Gorleston
Guide Price: £450,000
Minors and Brady Caister, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
