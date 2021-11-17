News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: See inside unique seaside five-bed on sale for £450,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:15 PM November 17, 2021
Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The property on Cliff Hill in Gorleston - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

A unique five-bed property in Gorleston, with sea views and an annex, is on the market for £450,000.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The large lounge and dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Located on the end of a row of terrace houses, this property has a black and white exterior and a unique look.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The kitchen, with exposed brick around the oven and an area for dining - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The house is entered via the large lounge which has French doors to the garden. 

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen and diner, a back lobby and two storage cupboards.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The west-facing sun terrace - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The first floor contains the family bathroom and four of the five bedrooms, two of which have access to the rear west-facing sun terrace.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The first floor bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The second floor contains a shower room and the principal bedroom which has a large dressing room and eaves storage as well as sea views.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The self-contained annex contains a lounge, a dining area and a kitchen on the ground floor, and a bedroom and shower room on the first floor.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The principal bedroom, which has an attached dressing room - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

To the rear of the property there is decking with a seating area, a sun trap, storage shed, and access to the annex.

The garden leads to the driveway with room for two vehicles.

Cliff Hill property, Gorleston, Norfolk

The garden decking area, with the shed and annex - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Located in Gorleston, this property is just a five-minute walk from sandy beaches and is within reach of all the local amenities.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cliff Hill, Gorleston

Guide Price: £450,000

Minors and Brady Caister, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Gorleston News

