Property spotlight: See inside unique seaside five-bed on sale for £450,000

The property on Cliff Hill in Gorleston - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

A unique five-bed property in Gorleston, with sea views and an annex, is on the market for £450,000.

The large lounge and dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Located on the end of a row of terrace houses, this property has a black and white exterior and a unique look.

The kitchen, with exposed brick around the oven and an area for dining - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The house is entered via the large lounge which has French doors to the garden.

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen and diner, a back lobby and two storage cupboards.

The west-facing sun terrace - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The first floor contains the family bathroom and four of the five bedrooms, two of which have access to the rear west-facing sun terrace.

The first floor bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The second floor contains a shower room and the principal bedroom which has a large dressing room and eaves storage as well as sea views.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

The self-contained annex contains a lounge, a dining area and a kitchen on the ground floor, and a bedroom and shower room on the first floor.

The principal bedroom, which has an attached dressing room - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

To the rear of the property there is decking with a seating area, a sun trap, storage shed, and access to the annex.

The garden leads to the driveway with room for two vehicles.

The garden decking area, with the shed and annex - Credit: Minors & Brady Caister

Located in Gorleston, this property is just a five-minute walk from sandy beaches and is within reach of all the local amenities.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cliff Hill, Gorleston

Guide Price: £450,000

Minors and Brady Caister, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

