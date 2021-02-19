News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 18th century merchant's house for sale in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:15 AM February 19, 2021   
Large Georgian-style residence with symmetrical sash windows set back from the kerb with a cobble street in front of it

Snailgate House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £640,000 - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale on Calvert Street in Norwich, at a guide price of £640,000.

Large living room with high ceilings, a central chimney breast with woodburner inset and a pretty ceiling rose reflected in the mirror

The property, which has four bedrooms and two well-proportioned reception rooms, is on the market at a guide price of £640,000 - Credit: Savills

Known as Snailgate House, the property is tucked away down a quiet street in the centre of the city.  It not only boasts a gorgeous Georgian façade, but also comes with a courtyard-style garden and a covered parking area - often considered a rarity in such a central city centre location. 

Pretty courtyard garden with trees, a table and chairs in the centre and a wrought-iron balcony overlooking it from patio doors on the first floor

Snailgate House includes a courtyard-style garden, overlooked by a balcony from the master bedroom - Credit: Savills

The property was originally built in the 18th century. Selling agents Savills understand that it was a merchant's house, but later became offices with living accommodation above.

Classic Georgian dining room with picture rail and panelling on its muted yellow wall with a bright sparkly chandelier hanging down from the centre of its ceiling rose

The property has two well-proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Savills

It fell into disrepair but was later restored and the current owners have lived at the home for over a decade, carrying out considerable redecoration and improvements. These have included installing a new kitchen on the first floor, an en suite shower room to the first-floor master bedroom and creating an additional bathroom upstairs.

Modern yet country-style kitchen with an old-fashioned range style cooker set into an alcove with subway tiling and a kitchen island topped with a wooden worktop

The current owners, who have lived in the property for over a decade, have installed a new kitchen - Credit: Savills

Other highlights include a balcony overlooking the courtyard garden, two well-proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor and a cellar, which offers ample storage space.

Interior shot of a traditional Georgian style staircase with a striped stair runner and an intricate wooden banister, painted white

The main living accommodation at Snailgate House, Calvert Street, is arranged over three floors - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

The property is situated on Calvert Street, in a historic part of the city just off Colegate and near the River Wensum. Vehicular access is available from St George's Street.

Traditional-looking white bathroom with a luxurious white roll-top bath with mixer tap and shower adjustment in front of a big sash window

A roll-top bath in the bathroom at Snailgate House, which is on the market at a guide price of £640,000 - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Calvert Street, Norwich
Guide price: £640,000
Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com

View from the window looking towards Norwich Cathedral with its spire and tower visible over the tops of roofs

Snailgate House also enjoys lovely views towards Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Savills

