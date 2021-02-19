See inside this 18th century merchant's house for sale in Norwich

Published: 9:15 AM February 19, 2021

A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale on Calvert Street in Norwich, at a guide price of £640,000.

Known as Snailgate House, the property is tucked away down a quiet street in the centre of the city. It not only boasts a gorgeous Georgian façade, but also comes with a courtyard-style garden and a covered parking area - often considered a rarity in such a central city centre location.

The property was originally built in the 18th century. Selling agents Savills understand that it was a merchant's house, but later became offices with living accommodation above.

It fell into disrepair but was later restored and the current owners have lived at the home for over a decade, carrying out considerable redecoration and improvements. These have included installing a new kitchen on the first floor, an en suite shower room to the first-floor master bedroom and creating an additional bathroom upstairs.

Other highlights include a balcony overlooking the courtyard garden, two well-proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor and a cellar, which offers ample storage space.

The property is situated on Calvert Street, in a historic part of the city just off Colegate and near the River Wensum. Vehicular access is available from St George's Street.

PROPERTY FACTS

Calvert Street, Norwich

Guide price: £640,000

Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com