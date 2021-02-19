See inside this 18th century merchant's house for sale in Norwich
- Credit: Savills
A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale on Calvert Street in Norwich, at a guide price of £640,000.
Known as Snailgate House, the property is tucked away down a quiet street in the centre of the city. It not only boasts a gorgeous Georgian façade, but also comes with a courtyard-style garden and a covered parking area - often considered a rarity in such a central city centre location.
The property was originally built in the 18th century. Selling agents Savills understand that it was a merchant's house, but later became offices with living accommodation above.
It fell into disrepair but was later restored and the current owners have lived at the home for over a decade, carrying out considerable redecoration and improvements. These have included installing a new kitchen on the first floor, an en suite shower room to the first-floor master bedroom and creating an additional bathroom upstairs.
Other highlights include a balcony overlooking the courtyard garden, two well-proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor and a cellar, which offers ample storage space.
The property is situated on Calvert Street, in a historic part of the city just off Colegate and near the River Wensum. Vehicular access is available from St George's Street.
Contact Savills for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Calvert Street, Norwich
Guide price: £640,000
Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com