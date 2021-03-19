See inside this £1.5m Georgian rectory for sale near Norwich

Published: 8:05 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 9:01 AM March 19, 2021

A Georgian rectory believed to have been designed and built by Sir John Soane has come on to the property market in Norfolk.

The Grade II listed property situated on Church Road in Newton Flotman is for sale with Savills at a guide price of £1.5m.



Architect Sir John Soane, the son of a bricklayer, was a Professor of Architecture at the Royal Academy.

He experimented with classical architectural styles and was responsible for a number of high-profile projects, including the original Bank of England and Dulwich Picture Gallery in London.



More locally, he advised on the alterations for the original Norwich Hospital, remodelled the jail at Norwich Castle and designed Blackfriars Bridge in Norwich. In 1785 he also designed nearby Shotesham Hall - and Shotesham Park can even be seen from the property.

The Old Rectory is described by selling agent property agent Ben Rivett as offering "elegance by the bucket load", with a fine hall, stairwell and galleried landing all said to be typical of the revered architect's work.



Its living spaces are well-proportioned, with total accommodation extending to around 7,000 sq ft. The current owners have been true custodians of the house, enhancing period detail where needed and reclaiming rooms previously unused.

There are three large formal reception rooms on the ground floor, all of which are south west to east facing, with full-length sash windows, as well as a reading room, study, boot room, sewing room, utility space and large kitchen/breakfast room.



Nine bedrooms and three bathrooms can be found upstairs and, in the basement, there is a cellar and a jacuzzi.

Due to the existing layout, there are also two areas of the house that could be divided into self-contained wings or annexes.

The house sits comfortably back from the road and is approached by a private driveway.



The park-like gardens, which extend to around five acres, are mainly found to the south and east, and also include a terrace and former swimming pool, which is now in need of attention.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Newton Flotman

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com