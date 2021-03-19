News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this £1.5m Georgian rectory for sale near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:05 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 9:01 AM March 19, 2021
Photograph showing the exterior of a handsome Georgian rectory

The Old Rectory is for sale at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A Georgian rectory believed to have been designed and built by Sir John Soane has come on to the property market in Norfolk.

Photograph showing the inside of a period dining room with grand fireplace and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling

Inside The Old Rectory, Newton Flotman, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

The Grade II listed property situated on Church Road in Newton Flotman is for sale with Savills at a guide price of £1.5m.

Architect Sir John Soane, the son of a bricklayer, was a Professor of Architecture at the Royal Academy. 

Photograph showing a large formal reception room with hanging picture rail and large floor-to-ceiling sash windows

One of three reception rooms at The Old Rectory, which is for sale for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

He experimented with classical architectural styles and was responsible for a number of high-profile projects, including the original Bank of England and Dulwich Picture Gallery in London.

More locally, he advised on the alterations for the original Norwich Hospital, remodelled the jail at Norwich Castle and designed Blackfriars Bridge in Norwich. In 1785 he also designed nearby Shotesham Hall - and Shotesham Park can even be seen from the property.

Photograph showing the inside of a country-style kitchen/breakfast room with terracotta tiled floor

The kitchen/breakfast room at The Old Rectory, Newton Flotman - Credit: Savills

The Old Rectory is described by selling agent property agent Ben Rivett as offering "elegance by the bucket load", with a fine hall, stairwell and galleried landing all said to be typical of the revered architect's work.

Its living spaces are well-proportioned, with total accommodation extending to around 7,000 sq ft. The current owners have been true custodians of the house, enhancing period detail where needed and reclaiming rooms previously unused.

Photograph showing a large Georgian-style entrance hall with ornate and intricate sweeping staircase

The grand entrance hall on the ground floor is considered typical of Sir John Soan's architectural style - Credit: Savills

There are three large formal reception rooms on the ground floor, all of which are south west to east facing, with full-length sash windows, as well as a reading room, study, boot room, sewing room, utility space and large kitchen/breakfast room.

Nine bedrooms and three bathrooms can be found upstairs and, in the basement, there is a cellar and a jacuzzi.
Due to the existing layout, there are also two areas of the house that could be divided into self-contained wings or annexes.

Photograph showing a large period style double bedroom with sash windows and frilly patterned curtains

One of nine bedrooms on the first floor of The Old Rectory, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

The house sits comfortably back from the road and is approached by a private driveway.

The park-like gardens, which extend to around five acres, are mainly found to the south and east, and also include a terrace and former swimming pool, which is now in need of attention. 

Photograph showing the exterior of a large Georgian-style rectory set in parkland grounds

The Old Rectory, Newton Flotman, is on the market for £1.5m - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, Newton Flotman
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Photograph showing the exterior of a large Georgian style rectory

The Old Rectory, Newton Flotman, is set in around five acres - Credit: Savills

