Bridgerton fan? Here are five Georgian homes for sale in Norfolk
- Credit: Strutt and Parker
Can't wait to watch the new season of Bridgerton?
From a former rectory to a listed manor house, here are five Georgian homes in Norfolk that would make anyone feel like a rightful member of the ton.
The Netflix period drama is set in 1813 and follows the London elite (the ton) as debutantes are presented at court for the season. The series celebrates the Regency era - from fashion to architecture.
1. The Old Rectory
Built in the 1800s, this luxury bed and breakfast in King's Lynn is on the market for £895,000 with Strutt and Parker. It has seven bedrooms and three reception rooms.
The manor house is set over three floors and has original features typical of the period like sash windows, high ceilings and fireplaces. The garden is mostly lawn with mature trees and shrubs.
2. Normandy House
Though this house is not from the Regency period, having been built around 1690, it does have some Georgian additions. Normandy House is on the market for £1,350,000 with Strutt and Parker.
The Grade II listed home in Hingham is a six-bed with four reception rooms. It is located in the small Georgian town, Hingham, and has a large garden with two Magnolia trees.
3. Shropham House
This Georgian village house is Grade II listed and sits in 1.95 acres of land. It has six bedrooms and four reception rooms. It is on the market for £1,500,000 with Strutt and Parker.
With a look classic of the era, Shropham House is made of gault brick with a slate roof. It has original features like cast iron radiators, fireplaces and ceiling roses.
4. High Park
This late Georgian home, built in 1830, is in the Queen Anne style with period features like picture rails, cornicing and bay windows. It is on the market for £2,200,000 with Savills.
High Park, in Tacolneston, is sat on six acres of land with meadows, woodland and more. It does have more modern additions such as a gym and a swimming pool.
5. Wesley Villa
Though technically Victorian (built in 1850), this property would still give anyone that Bridgerton feeling. The £850,000 property has lots of period charm with original features like the staircase, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Wesley Villa in Terrington St Clement could be used for multi-generational living or could function as an Airbnb or holiday let. The garden is large and overlooks surrounding fields.
