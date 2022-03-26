Bridgerton fan? Here are five Georgian homes for sale in Norfolk

Shropham House is a village manor and is on the market for £1,500,000 - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Can't wait to watch the new season of Bridgerton?

From a former rectory to a listed manor house, here are five Georgian homes in Norfolk that would make anyone feel like a rightful member of the ton.

The Netflix period drama is set in 1813 and follows the London elite (the ton) as debutantes are presented at court for the season. The series celebrates the Regency era - from fashion to architecture.

1. The Old Rectory

The Old Rectory in King's Lynn is on the market for £895,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

Built in the 1800s, this luxury bed and breakfast in King's Lynn is on the market for £895,000 with Strutt and Parker. It has seven bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The Rectory has six bedrooms and four reception rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The manor house is set over three floors and has original features typical of the period like sash windows, high ceilings and fireplaces. The garden is mostly lawn with mature trees and shrubs.

The Old Rectory's garden is laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Sowerbys

2. Normandy House

Normandy House is on the market in Hingham for £1,350,000 - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Though this house is not from the Regency period, having been built around 1690, it does have some Georgian additions. Normandy House is on the market for £1,350,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Normandy House is Grade II listed and was built in 1690 with Georgian additions - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The Grade II listed home in Hingham is a six-bed with four reception rooms. It is located in the small Georgian town, Hingham, and has a large garden with two Magnolia trees.

Normandy House has sash windows that overlook the large garden with mature Magnolia trees - Credit: Strutt and Parker

3. Shropham House

Shropham House is a village manor and is on the market for £1,500,000 - Credit: Strutt and Parker

This Georgian village house is Grade II listed and sits in 1.95 acres of land. It has six bedrooms and four reception rooms. It is on the market for £1,500,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Shropham House has period features like cast-iron radiators, ceiling roses and wood-burning stoves - Credit: Strutt and Parker

With a look classic of the era, Shropham House is made of gault brick with a slate roof. It has original features like cast iron radiators, fireplaces and ceiling roses.

Shropham House is a six-bed and has four reception rooms - Credit: Strutt and Parker

4. High Park

High Park in Tacolneston is on the market for £2,200,000 - Credit: Savills

This late Georgian home, built in 1830, is in the Queen Anne style with period features like picture rails, cornicing and bay windows. It is on the market for £2,200,000 with Savills.

High Park has period features like picture rails, cornicing and bay windows. - Credit: Savills

High Park, in Tacolneston, is sat on six acres of land with meadows, woodland and more. It does have more modern additions such as a gym and a swimming pool.

High Park has three floors and has a large garden with a pool - Credit: Savills

5. Wesley Villa

Wesley Villa in Terrington St Clement is on the market for £850,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

Though technically Victorian (built in 1850), this property would still give anyone that Bridgerton feeling. The £850,000 property has lots of period charm with original features like the staircase, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.

Wesley Villa is a five-bed and could be used for multi-generational living - Credit: Sowerbys

Wesley Villa in Terrington St Clement could be used for multi-generational living or could function as an Airbnb or holiday let. The garden is large and overlooks surrounding fields.

The home is Victorian, with lots of period features - Credit: Sowerbys

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.