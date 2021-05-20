Live in a converted Victorian workhouse for sale for £95,000

Published: 6:00 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 7:04 AM May 20, 2021

Buy in this former workhouse where a flat has come up for sale. - Credit: Auction House

A second floor flat in a converted Norfolk workhouse is for sale at auction.

A flat in a former workhouse has come up for sale. - Credit: Auction House

The flat, 8, Hillcrest Court, Ipswich Road, Pulham Market, near Diss is coming under the hammer online for a guide of £95,000-£105,000.

The building was formerly the Depwade Union workhouse built at the cost of £8,240 to accommodate 400 people.

Inside the flat for sale in a former workshouse building. - Credit: Auction House

It was designed by William Thorold who created the designs for other workhouses in Norfolk. However, he deviated from his usual spec by creating a workhouse with an octagonal perimeter, rather than the more common square shape. The large building originally housed to the west, the porter's lodge, offices and a board room with the accommodation wings at the rear. These were divided into male, female, infirm and able bodied.

In 1844 an attempt was made to burn down the workhouse because of unrest caused by a ticket system brought in to monitor whether the able-bodied had found work. Only those who had properly used the system would get their weekly poor relief.

Inside the flat coming up at auction. - Credit: Auction House

You may also want to watch:

After 1930 the workhouse passed to the local authority and later, from 1948-1955 it was known as Hill House Hospital. After this closed, it was a hotel for a time, called The Beadle before being converted to flats.

The flat now coming up at auction on June 16 with Auction House is an investment opportunity, with a tenant in situ. This tenancy of £575 a month produces £6,900 a year, states the agent.

Bryan Baxter, Auction House, said: "Hillcrest Court was an old workhouse that was converted into flats in the late 80s and is situated conveniently on the A140 with far reaching views across countryside.

"The flat is in good order, although improvements would enhance the accommodation and offers a generous sitting room with open plan kitchen and a spacious hall with access to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a communal hall and gardens and a management company that maintain the grounds."

The tenancy expires on March 9, 2022. Inside is a hall, lounge/diner, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there are well kept gardens which form part of the grounds.









​