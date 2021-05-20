Live in a converted Victorian workhouse for sale for £95,000
- Credit: Auction House
A second floor flat in a converted Norfolk workhouse is for sale at auction.
The flat, 8, Hillcrest Court, Ipswich Road, Pulham Market, near Diss is coming under the hammer online for a guide of £95,000-£105,000.
The building was formerly the Depwade Union workhouse built at the cost of £8,240 to accommodate 400 people.
It was designed by William Thorold who created the designs for other workhouses in Norfolk. However, he deviated from his usual spec by creating a workhouse with an octagonal perimeter, rather than the more common square shape. The large building originally housed to the west, the porter's lodge, offices and a board room with the accommodation wings at the rear. These were divided into male, female, infirm and able bodied.
In 1844 an attempt was made to burn down the workhouse because of unrest caused by a ticket system brought in to monitor whether the able-bodied had found work. Only those who had properly used the system would get their weekly poor relief.
You may also want to watch:
After 1930 the workhouse passed to the local authority and later, from 1948-1955 it was known as Hill House Hospital. After this closed, it was a hotel for a time, called The Beadle before being converted to flats.
The flat now coming up at auction on June 16 with Auction House is an investment opportunity, with a tenant in situ. This tenancy of £575 a month produces £6,900 a year, states the agent.
Most Read
- 1 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
- 2 Drama as burger bar fire spreads to chip shop
- 3 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
- 4 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
- 5 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
- 6 Should second homers be banned from buying new Norfolk homes?
- 7 95mph driver hides in McDonald's toilet after police chase
- 8 Dispute rages over bid to move car park from eroding clifftop
- 9 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
- 10 Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?
Bryan Baxter, Auction House, said: "Hillcrest Court was an old workhouse that was converted into flats in the late 80s and is situated conveniently on the A140 with far reaching views across countryside.
"The flat is in good order, although improvements would enhance the accommodation and offers a generous sitting room with open plan kitchen and a spacious hall with access to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a communal hall and gardens and a management company that maintain the grounds."
The tenancy expires on March 9, 2022. Inside is a hall, lounge/diner, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are well kept gardens which form part of the grounds.