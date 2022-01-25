News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golden Triangle terrace in need of some TLC is for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM January 25, 2022
Victorian terrace with gate and front garden off Muriel Road in Norwich which is for sale by auction

This three-bed end-terrace will go up for sale by online auction next month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bed terrace in Norwich's Golden Triangle will go under the hammer at auction next month - guided at a bargain price of £180,000-£200,000.

The end-terrace property has a larger than average garden and is located on Muriel Road. It provides easy access to the UEA and NNUH, as well as the 'village' feel of Unthank and Earlham Roads.

The property is a traditional Victorian terrace and is in need of updating and redecorating, along with some possible remedial repair. According to sellers Auction House East Anglia, it offers wide appeal and could suit either an owner occupier or an investor.

Lounge with feature fireplace in a 3-bed Victorian terrace for sale by auction on Muriel Road, Norwich

The layout is typical of a Victorian terrace, with two reception rooms at the front - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large tiled wet room in a 3-bed terrace for sale by auction off Muriel Road in Norwich

The downstairs shower room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Galley-style kitchen in a 3-bed terrace off Muriel Road in Norwich which is for sale by auction

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Reception room leading into a kitchen in a 3-bed terrace for sale off Muriel Road in Norwich

The dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside, it has two reception rooms and a kitchen and wet room on the ground floor and two double bedrooms upstairs, with an additional bedroom towards the rear. With some work, this would make an ideal dressing room, study or even en suite.

Outside, there is a small walled garden to the front and at the rear a bisected west-facing garden, which enjoys an unusually wide plot. There is also a good-sized timber storage shed.

Double bedroom with bright pink carpet in a 3-bed terrace for sale off Muriel Road, Norwich

Inside one of the double bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Overgrown garden at the rear of a Victorian end terrace for sale on Muriel Road, Norwich

At the back of the property there is a west-facing garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Timber storage shed in the garden of a 3-bed terrace off Muriel Road, Norwich, which is for sale by auction

There is a good-sized timber storage shed in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large timber shed with power point in the garden of a 3-bed terrace for sale off Muriel Road in Norwich

Inside the timber shed in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has no allocated parking but permits are not required to park on Muriel Road.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Muriel Road, Norwich
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Norwich News

