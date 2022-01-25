Golden Triangle terrace in need of some TLC is for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A three-bed terrace in Norwich's Golden Triangle will go under the hammer at auction next month - guided at a bargain price of £180,000-£200,000.
The end-terrace property has a larger than average garden and is located on Muriel Road. It provides easy access to the UEA and NNUH, as well as the 'village' feel of Unthank and Earlham Roads.
The property is a traditional Victorian terrace and is in need of updating and redecorating, along with some possible remedial repair. According to sellers Auction House East Anglia, it offers wide appeal and could suit either an owner occupier or an investor.
Inside, it has two reception rooms and a kitchen and wet room on the ground floor and two double bedrooms upstairs, with an additional bedroom towards the rear. With some work, this would make an ideal dressing room, study or even en suite.
Outside, there is a small walled garden to the front and at the rear a bisected west-facing garden, which enjoys an unusually wide plot. There is also a good-sized timber storage shed.
The property has no allocated parking but permits are not required to park on Muriel Road.
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9.
PROPERTY FACTS
Muriel Road, Norwich
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
