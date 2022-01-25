Golden Triangle terrace in need of some TLC is for sale by auction

This three-bed end-terrace will go up for sale by online auction next month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bed terrace in Norwich's Golden Triangle will go under the hammer at auction next month - guided at a bargain price of £180,000-£200,000.

The end-terrace property has a larger than average garden and is located on Muriel Road. It provides easy access to the UEA and NNUH, as well as the 'village' feel of Unthank and Earlham Roads.

The property is a traditional Victorian terrace and is in need of updating and redecorating, along with some possible remedial repair. According to sellers Auction House East Anglia, it offers wide appeal and could suit either an owner occupier or an investor.

The layout is typical of a Victorian terrace, with two reception rooms at the front - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The downstairs shower room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside, it has two reception rooms and a kitchen and wet room on the ground floor and two double bedrooms upstairs, with an additional bedroom towards the rear. With some work, this would make an ideal dressing room, study or even en suite.

Outside, there is a small walled garden to the front and at the rear a bisected west-facing garden, which enjoys an unusually wide plot. There is also a good-sized timber storage shed.

Inside one of the double bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

At the back of the property there is a west-facing garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There is a good-sized timber storage shed in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the timber shed in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has no allocated parking but permits are not required to park on Muriel Road.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9.

PROPERTY FACTS

Muriel Road, Norwich

Guide price: £180,000-£200,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.