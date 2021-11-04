News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look at new luxury apartments for sale in converted cottage hospital

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:03 PM November 4, 2021
Modern open-plan living space in a 2-bed apartment in Collison Place, Cromer, which is for sale

The open-plan living space - Credit: Sowerbys

Two new apartments have come up for sale in a former cottage hospital in Cromer.

Both properties at Collison Place on Louden Road offer two bedrooms and are located on the ground floor. They are the first of six new luxury apartments being created by local developer Ilex Homes.

Known locally as ‘The Cottage’, the double-fronted Victorian building was originally built in 1888 as a community hospital thanks to the generosity of Mr G W Collison.

Modern open-plan living and kitchen in a 2-bed apartment for sale in Collison Place, Cromer

The first two apartments at Collison Place in Cromer have been released for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Living area in a modern luxury 2-bed apartment for sale in Collison Place, Cromer

The new apartments have been constructed by Ilex Homes - Credit: Sowerbys

Monochrome Victorian style tiling in the entrance hall to Collison Place, Cromer, where two new apartments are for sale

The entrance hall has been recreated with Victorian-style tiling - Credit: Sowerbys

The team at Ilex Homes has been committed to keeping the building true to its past – not only by naming it in honour of Mr Collison’s legacy, but by embracing its distinctive character features, including high ceilings and large sash windows, and re-creating the impressive Victorian-style floor in the entrance hall.

The team has also taken a trip to the Norfolk Record Office archives in Norwich, where they unearthed historic plans drawn up in 1903 for an extension to the then Cromer Cottage Hospital.

Throughout the apartments, the building’s beautiful character features have been paired with softer and more contemporary interiors, including in the kitchens, which have been carefully chosen and are fitted with indigo Shaker-style cabinets and white marble effect quartz worktops. 

Modern kitchen with beautiful indigo cabinets and trendy lighting in a new apartment for sale in Cromer

The kitchens feature beautiful indigo-coloured cabinetry - Credit: Sowerbys

Bright contemporary double bedroom in a 2-bed apartment in a converted cottage hospital in Cromer

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Each apartment also comes with its own parking space and The Buxton and The Suffield, now for sale, also have access to their own private courtyards.

The Buxton is priced at £395,000 and The Suffield at £425,000.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777 or by email at collisonplace@sowerbys.com

