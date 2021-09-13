Norfolk's version of idyllic home from festive film The Holiday for sale

Published: 12:46 PM September 13, 2021

This picture-perfect farmhouse is for sale at auction in Upper Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Brown & Co

A picture-postcard farmhouse resembling the famous property in the festive film ‘The Holiday’, which stars Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz, has come up for sale by auction.

The house in the film, which is owned by Kate Winslet's character, Iris, and described as a "fairytale English cottage" was actually created by set designers for the movie - but one that resembles it is now for sale, set in 11.5 acres of Norfolk countryside.

Tagus Farm, Upper Stoke Holy Cross, is for sale in Brown & Co’s online auction next month with a guide price of £725,000-£750,000.

Tagus Farm comes with a number of outbuildings and great potential - Credit: Brown & Co

Inside Tagus Farmhouse, which is for sale by auction at a guide price of £725,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Dating to the mid-1650s, the house with Georgian additions has three reception rooms and five bedrooms as well as further rooms in the attic.



The house has been lived in by two generations of the same family and owned by three but has not come on the market for sale for many years.



An added benefit is that it is in walking distance of both the Wildebeest restaurant and Stoke Mill.

There is scope to improve the layout of the house and possibly even extend it, subject to planning, said Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer:

“There are wonderful views over the grazing area with an adjoining orchard.

Tagus Farm, Upper Stoke Holy Cross, is set in around 11.5 acres - Credit: Brown & Co

Tagus Farm, Upper Stoke Holy Cross, is in an idyllic location - Credit: Brown & Co

The property is approached by a long drive leading through the land and round to the front of the house - Credit: Brown & Co

"There are also a number of outbuildings at the side and rear and a super garden room/summerhouse suitable for a number of purposes.



“Included in the sale is a barn which could be converted and the land is divided into a number of paddocks and would be suitable for equestrian use. This will all be of great interest to those buyers looking to acquire a fine country property in a rural position with privacy, in need of improvement and renovation.”



Bidding for the online auction opens on October 13 and is scheduled to end on October 14. For more information contact Peter Hornor on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

Long Lane, Stoke Holy Cross

Guide price: £725,000-£750,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

