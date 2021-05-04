News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Rare' city home with roof terrace and church views for sale for £465,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:28 PM May 4, 2021   
Open-plan living area with huge red rug on a wood floor, pictures hung in a gallery wall and a wall-mounted TV

This three-bedroom period property on Cow Hill, Norwich, offers an open-plan living space and kitchen on the first floor - Credit: Gilson Bailey

An 'upside down' period home in Norwich has come up for sale for offers over £465,000.

The three-bedroom property is located between Upper St Giles and Pottergate, within walking distance of the city centre, and is described by selling agents Gilson Bailey as being "rarely available". 

Parts of the building date back to the 1600s and feature high ceilings, wooden beams and plenty of bright and airy living space, as well as a charming roof terrace and lovely views over the nearby church. 

Exterior of a brick and flint building located behind a pavement on a hill with a pitched roof and four windows

Parts of the building date back to the 1600s and it is in a convenient location, close to the city centre - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Photograph of historic hill in Norwich with high brick walls around a church and brick and flint building opposite

Cow Hill in Norwich is within walking distance of the city centre - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Photograph of a dining table with six dark wooden chairs in front of a large light-filled window with sloping ceiling

The open-plan living area also includes space for a dining table and chairs and is light and airy - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Light-filled living space with timber beam joists and wooden steps separating a living room and dining area

The open-plan living space on the first floor of this three-bedroom house for sale on Cow Hill in Norwich, which features timber beams, high ceilings and plenty of light - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Its layout is designed in an 'upside down' style, with a spacious entrance hall on the ground floor leading to three light and airy double bedrooms, including one with an en suite. The remaining two are served by a good-sized family bathroom, which is complete with a panelled Jacuzzi-style bath and a separate shower.

The main living area is upstairs on the first floor and is open-plan. The kitchen is fitted with a good range of base and wall units, with worktops over, as well as an integrated fridge and dishwasher and there is space for a cooker.

Cream-coloured kitchen cabinets at base and wall level with a tiled floor and multi-coloured tiling, timber windows

Inside the kitchen at this three-bedroom house for sale on Cow Hill, Norwich - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Large double bedroom with wooden floor, double bed in the centre, white crib and large light-filled window

There are three double bedrooms on the ground floor, including one en suite, as well as a family bathroom - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Light-filled double bedroom with triple-paned timber-framed window, large TV on a wooden stand, white radiator

One of three bedrooms at this period house for sale on Cow Hill, Norwich - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Pretty courtyard roof terrace with rockery-style garden featuring pots filled with plants and views over rooftops

A private roof terrace can be accessed through the kitchen and a set of double doors in the first-floor study - Credit: Gilson Bailey

You may also want to watch:

From the kitchen there is access to a private roof terrace, which is not overlooked. It can also be accessed by a set of double doors in the study. 

According to the selling agents, the house is fitted with double glazing, gas-fired central heating and is presented in excellent condition throughout.

Most Read

  1. 1 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  2. 2 Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless
  3. 3 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
  1. 4 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
  2. 5 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  3. 6 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  4. 7 Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk
  5. 8 Council looking into reports of rats at nature reserve
  6. 9 Motorbike ride out in memory of stab victim who was 'one in a million'
  7. 10 Reader Letter: McDonald’s move is no surprise

Contact Gilson Bailey for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cow Hill, Norwich
Offers over £465,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 950049, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk

Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Locksley School wants to replace its dilapidated and currently unstable boundary fence

School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus