'Rare' city home with roof terrace and church views for sale for £465,000
- Credit: Gilson Bailey
An 'upside down' period home in Norwich has come up for sale for offers over £465,000.
The three-bedroom property is located between Upper St Giles and Pottergate, within walking distance of the city centre, and is described by selling agents Gilson Bailey as being "rarely available".
Parts of the building date back to the 1600s and feature high ceilings, wooden beams and plenty of bright and airy living space, as well as a charming roof terrace and lovely views over the nearby church.
Its layout is designed in an 'upside down' style, with a spacious entrance hall on the ground floor leading to three light and airy double bedrooms, including one with an en suite. The remaining two are served by a good-sized family bathroom, which is complete with a panelled Jacuzzi-style bath and a separate shower.
The main living area is upstairs on the first floor and is open-plan. The kitchen is fitted with a good range of base and wall units, with worktops over, as well as an integrated fridge and dishwasher and there is space for a cooker.
From the kitchen there is access to a private roof terrace, which is not overlooked. It can also be accessed by a set of double doors in the study.
According to the selling agents, the house is fitted with double glazing, gas-fired central heating and is presented in excellent condition throughout.
Contact Gilson Bailey for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cow Hill, Norwich
Offers over £465,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 950049, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk