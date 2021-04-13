News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic Elm Hill house is for sale by auction - and it comes with a shop

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:47 PM April 13, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a townhouse with shop front set off a historic cobbled street

The property is situated on Elm Hill, one of Norwich's most historic and highly sought-after streets - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A rare Grade II listed property located on one of Norwich's most historic streets will go under the hammer next month.

The three-storey home on Elm Hill will be sold at an online auction on Wednesday, May 5, priced at a guide of just £250,000.

Photograph of a double-bedroom with curtains over the sash windows, a double bed and red-painted wall

This three-storey property on Elm Hill in Norwich is thought to date back to the 17th century, possibly earlier - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Photograph showing a good-sized double bedroom with built-in storage cupboard and sash window

The property features a double bedroom on the top floor, with a free-standing bath and built-in storage - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Photograph taken from above showing a white roll-top bath with mixer taps behind a temporary folding screen

The master bedroom includes a free-standing bath set on to a raised platform and currently concealed behind a temporary screen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, who are selling the home, describe it as a "delightful, fully renovated city centre townhouse that has been tastefully modernised", offering up to two bedrooms as well as a shower room, kitchen, cloakroom, utility area and ground-floor retail space.

It's thought to date back to at least the 17th century, maybe even earlier, and retains a number of distinctive character features throughout, including stripped wooden floors and a large, brick-built hearth on the ground floor.

Photograph showing the staircase in a historic property with painted walls and stripped wooden floors

This historic property on Elm Hill in Norwich will be for sale at Auction House East Anglia's next livestreamed sale in May - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Photograph of two chairs next to a wooden coffee table in front of a large brick-built hearth in a red-painted room

The property also offers a retail area on the ground floor - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Photograph showing a small wooden kitchen with tiled floors, a ceramic butler sink and a stained glass window

The property features a small kitchen with base and wall units and a small Butler sink - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Residential properties on Elm Hill are highly sought-after. It is one of the city's most well-known and historic streets, having been a main commercial thoroughfare in the 15th-16th century, due to its close proximity to the River Wensum.

Unfortunately many of the buildings were destroyed by fire in 1507 and had to be rebuilt.

The area has also been used as a setting for a number of film and TV productions. Last year it featured in Netflix's Jingle Jangle, which starred Forest Whitaker and was produced by John Legend.

The online, livestreamed auction will start at 11am on Wednesday, May 5. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for further details including legal packs.

PROPERTY FACTS
Elm Hill, Norwich
Guide price: £250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

