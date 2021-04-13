Historic Elm Hill house is for sale by auction - and it comes with a shop
A rare Grade II listed property located on one of Norwich's most historic streets will go under the hammer next month.
The three-storey home on Elm Hill will be sold at an online auction on Wednesday, May 5, priced at a guide of just £250,000.
Auction House East Anglia, who are selling the home, describe it as a "delightful, fully renovated city centre townhouse that has been tastefully modernised", offering up to two bedrooms as well as a shower room, kitchen, cloakroom, utility area and ground-floor retail space.
It's thought to date back to at least the 17th century, maybe even earlier, and retains a number of distinctive character features throughout, including stripped wooden floors and a large, brick-built hearth on the ground floor.
Residential properties on Elm Hill are highly sought-after. It is one of the city's most well-known and historic streets, having been a main commercial thoroughfare in the 15th-16th century, due to its close proximity to the River Wensum.
Unfortunately many of the buildings were destroyed by fire in 1507 and had to be rebuilt.
The area has also been used as a setting for a number of film and TV productions. Last year it featured in Netflix's Jingle Jangle, which starred Forest Whitaker and was produced by John Legend.
The online, livestreamed auction will start at 11am on Wednesday, May 5. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for further details including legal packs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Elm Hill, Norwich
Guide price: £250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia