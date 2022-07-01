News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Promotion

Opinion: Landlords can cook up improvements without breaking the bank

Logo Icon

Catherine Hunt

Published: 3:09 PM July 1, 2022
Couple accepting keys from a landlord to their new rental property

Kitchens and bathrooms are included in new Government proposals to ensure rental properties are of a decent standard - Credit: Getty Images

The idea of a ‘Decent Homes’ standard for privately let residential accommodation, similar to that which has been in place for social housing for many years, was a positive part of the recent White Paper on residential lettings.

Included in this standard will be kitchens and bathrooms, two areas which are sometimes neglected by landlords keen not to face a big bill for refurbishment. 

But with a little savvy planning, you can create a really good experience for tenants without breaking the bank.

Full length portrait of happy family with two children unpacking boxes together while moving house,

Different tenants require different things - families, for example, have different needs compared to younger renters - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s a bit of a cliché to say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but clichés generally exist because they contain a big dollop of truth. Whilst young tenants in one-bedroom flats might use the kitchen to grab a quick meal before going out to socialise, for families much of what happens in the home centres on this important room.

This is why so many new homes are being built with open-plan kitchen/diner/family rooms, where residents can share cooking, eating and relaxing all in one space.

Even if your residential let doesn’t offer such a space, making sure the kitchen is up to scratch will ensure the ongoing satisfaction of existing tenants, and attract better quality tenants willing to spend a little more in rent. The trick is to achieve such a kitchen without spending too much.

Estate agent shaking hands with a client in a luxury UK apartment

Ensuring your living spaces are up to scratch, as a landlord, can help to attract tenants willing to spend more - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In many cases it’s not necessary to rip everything out and start again. If the basic structure of the kitchen – the carcasses – are sound, there are many lower-cost options, from simply redecorating with specialist kitchen paint, to replacing the doors and drawer fronts.

Replacing tired and grubby tiled splashbacks with modern splashback panels is cost-effective, and much easier for the tenant to keep clean and in good condition – no-one enjoys cleaning grouting!

It’s amazing the difference to the whole room that new flooring can make, and whilst you can spend thousands on bespoke terracotta tiles, good quality vinyl flooring can spruce up the space for much less outlay.

If the kitchen in your property is dark and dingy, installing new lighting can completely transform things. Make sure it’s energy-efficient LED lighting, and then it will contribute to improving that vital EPC rating.

rent online concept, woman using internet website for rental apartments, houses and flats

Over time, tenants expectations have changed - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even really simple hacks such as covering an empty space with an attractive piece of curtain can hugely improve the space – just make sure the curtain material is washable.

Nowadays tenants expect a decent cooker and, increasingly, a dishwasher; these are basics rather than luxuries in today’s lettings world.

And it’s a good idea to invest in a washer/dryer rather than just a washing machine, because wet clothes hanging in the home is a sure-fire route to condensation problems, which is not good news for you or your tenants.

Home is where the heart is, and the heart of the home is the kitchen, so it’s worth making sure yours is up to scratch to maximise the value of your residential let.

Catherine Hunt is property manager at Arnolds Keys.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon