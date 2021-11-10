News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Five-bed cottage near Sandringham on sale for £865,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:50 PM November 10, 2021
Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The front of the property, in Sugar Lane in Dersingham - Credit: Sowerbys

An 18th-century cottage near the Sandringham Estate is on the market for £865,000.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The dining room, with sash windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The five-bedroom home in Dersingham was built in 1740 and had an extension added during the Victorian era.

It has a number period features such as high ceilings, sash windows and original doors. 

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The sitting room and sunroom, with a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is reached by a gated driveway and has off-road parking and a double garage.

The front and back of the house is covered in climbing ivy.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The country kitchen, with a range cooker - Credit: Sowerbys

On the left of the cottage is the dining room which has a sash window and a feature fireplace.

This part of the home includes a utility room, a small toilet with a shower and a door to the garden.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The first floor landing, with a skylight to provide natural lighting - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also consists of the sitting room and sunroom as well as a lounge which has French doors to the garden.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

One of the bedrooms, with a small fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room is at the rear of the property on the ground floor and has a range cooker and a breakfast nook.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

One of the bedrooms, with large original windows and a small sink - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has a skylight in the hall and contains the five bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a shower and one with a bath.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

One of the bedrooms being used as a dressing room - Credit: Sowerbys

Two of the largest bedrooms are currently connected via an archway and one bedroom is being used as a dressing room. 

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The back of the property as viewed from above - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden has mature trees and shrubs as well as a pagoda and a summer house with power and lighting.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The patio area in the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

There are five outbuildings once used as potting sheds which could now be used as workspaces.

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The lawn surrounded by mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Sowerbys

Sugar Lane, Dersingham property

The outbuildings, which were formerly used as potting sheds - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Sugar Lane, Dersingham

Guide Price: £865,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

King's Lynn News

