Property spotlight: Five-bed cottage near Sandringham on sale for £865,000

The front of the property, in Sugar Lane in Dersingham - Credit: Sowerbys

An 18th-century cottage near the Sandringham Estate is on the market for £865,000.

The dining room, with sash windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The five-bedroom home in Dersingham was built in 1740 and had an extension added during the Victorian era.

It has a number period features such as high ceilings, sash windows and original doors.

The sitting room and sunroom, with a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is reached by a gated driveway and has off-road parking and a double garage.

The front and back of the house is covered in climbing ivy.

The country kitchen, with a range cooker - Credit: Sowerbys

On the left of the cottage is the dining room which has a sash window and a feature fireplace.

This part of the home includes a utility room, a small toilet with a shower and a door to the garden.

The first floor landing, with a skylight to provide natural lighting - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also consists of the sitting room and sunroom as well as a lounge which has French doors to the garden.

One of the bedrooms, with a small fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room is at the rear of the property on the ground floor and has a range cooker and a breakfast nook.

One of the bedrooms, with large original windows and a small sink - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has a skylight in the hall and contains the five bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a shower and one with a bath.

One of the bedrooms being used as a dressing room - Credit: Sowerbys

Two of the largest bedrooms are currently connected via an archway and one bedroom is being used as a dressing room.

The back of the property as viewed from above - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden has mature trees and shrubs as well as a pagoda and a summer house with power and lighting.

The patio area in the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

There are five outbuildings once used as potting sheds which could now be used as workspaces.

The lawn surrounded by mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Sowerbys

The outbuildings, which were formerly used as potting sheds - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Sugar Lane, Dersingham

Guide Price: £865,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.