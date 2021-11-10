Property spotlight: Five-bed cottage near Sandringham on sale for £865,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
An 18th-century cottage near the Sandringham Estate is on the market for £865,000.
The five-bedroom home in Dersingham was built in 1740 and had an extension added during the Victorian era.
It has a number period features such as high ceilings, sash windows and original doors.
The property is reached by a gated driveway and has off-road parking and a double garage.
The front and back of the house is covered in climbing ivy.
On the left of the cottage is the dining room which has a sash window and a feature fireplace.
This part of the home includes a utility room, a small toilet with a shower and a door to the garden.
Most Read
- 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 2 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
- 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
- 4 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
- 5 GP banned from driving after string of speeding offences
- 6 Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
- 7 Man in 30s dies after crashing into tree
- 8 How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend
- 9 3,500 city home plan could cost £653m
- 10 Woman banned from driving after doing 109mph on A47
The ground floor also consists of the sitting room and sunroom as well as a lounge which has French doors to the garden.
The farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room is at the rear of the property on the ground floor and has a range cooker and a breakfast nook.
The first floor has a skylight in the hall and contains the five bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a shower and one with a bath.
Two of the largest bedrooms are currently connected via an archway and one bedroom is being used as a dressing room.
The garden has mature trees and shrubs as well as a pagoda and a summer house with power and lighting.
There are five outbuildings once used as potting sheds which could now be used as workspaces.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sugar Lane, Dersingham
Guide Price: £865,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.