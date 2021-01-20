Gallery
Rare city property with four acres of land is for sale for £950,000
- Credit: Savills
It's rare to find a property like Cremorne House, a contemporary family home with four acres of land and rarer still to find it located in the popular NR1 postcode - which is exactly what makes it so special.
Situated close to Norwich city centre and the railway station, the five-bedroom family home is also less than a mile away from the attractive River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, and currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000.
The property was originally built in 2004 but was updated two years later with an additional two-storey extension. The result is a high-quality and contemporary family home, with around 3,598 sq ft of living space, surrounded by paved terraces and extensive gardens.
The property is well-presented throughout and each of its four bathrooms have been updated within the last three years.
The kitchen, family room and sitting room on the ground floor are all south-facing, with patio doors in each room offering access to the garden, as well as lovely views.
Other useful rooms include a study and utility room and there is also a music room.
Upstairs, there are three en suite bedrooms and two further bedrooms, as well as a good-sized family bathroom.
The property also comes with a double garage and cart lodge, which sweeps around to the north and east of the house, and large south-facing gardens, which extend to approximately 4.14 acres. These are mainly laid to lawn with paved terrace areas around the house and attractive shrubberies.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Frogs Hall Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £950,000
Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com
