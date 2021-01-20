News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare city property with four acres of land is for sale for £950,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:05 PM January 20, 2021   
Large family home with big driveway in front

This five-bedroom home has come up for sale with Savills for £950,000. - Credit: Savills

It's rare to find a property like Cremorne House, a contemporary family home with four acres of land and rarer still to find it located in the popular NR1 postcode - which is exactly what makes it so special.

Large lawned garden surrounding a big new build property with trees and blue skies behind it

Despite being in the NR1 postcode of Norwich, the property sits in around four acres of grounds - Credit: Savills

Situated close to Norwich city centre and the railway station, the five-bedroom family home is also less than a mile away from the attractive River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, and currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000.

Light-filled living room with baroque style sofa and a brick fireplace in the centre

Each of the reception spaces feature doors leading out into the garden - Credit: Savills

The property was originally built in 2004 but was updated two years later with an additional two-storey extension. The result is a high-quality and contemporary family home, with around 3,598 sq ft of living space, surrounded by paved terraces and extensive gardens.

Large double bedroom with three windows and wooden floor

The master suite is exceptionally spacious, with an en suite and separate dressing room - Credit: Savills

The property is well-presented throughout and each of its four bathrooms have been updated within the last three years.

Contemporary dining room featuring a large dining table with blue velvet seats

The dining room in Cremorne House, Norwich - Credit: Savills

The kitchen, family room and sitting room on the ground floor are all south-facing, with patio doors in each room offering access to the garden, as well as lovely views. 

Modern blue sofa in a contemporary living room with blue paintings on the wall and sun coming through patio doors

The property was built in 2004, but updated two years later with a two-storey extension - Credit: Savills

Other useful rooms include a study and utility room and there is also a music room.
Upstairs, there are three en suite bedrooms and two further bedrooms, as well as a good-sized family bathroom.

Modern white kitchen with metro-style tiles, wood flooring and lots of cupboards

The kitchen is modern with a good range of base and wall units, a Butler sink and a large cooker with extractor over - Credit: Savills

The property also comes with a double garage and cart lodge, which sweeps around to the north and east of the house, and large south-facing gardens, which extend to approximately 4.14 acres. These are mainly laid to lawn with paved terrace areas around the house and attractive shrubberies.

Large lawned garden with blue skies beyond

The property sits in just over four acres, but is close to the city centre and Norwich railway station - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Frogs Hall Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £950,000
Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com



