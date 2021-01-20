Rare city property with four acres of land is for sale for £950,000

Gallery

Published: 5:05 PM January 20, 2021

This five-bedroom home has come up for sale with Savills for £950,000. - Credit: Savills

It's rare to find a property like Cremorne House, a contemporary family home with four acres of land and rarer still to find it located in the popular NR1 postcode - which is exactly what makes it so special.

Despite being in the NR1 postcode of Norwich, the property sits in around four acres of grounds - Credit: Savills

Situated close to Norwich city centre and the railway station, the five-bedroom family home is also less than a mile away from the attractive River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, and currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000.

Each of the reception spaces feature doors leading out into the garden - Credit: Savills

The property was originally built in 2004 but was updated two years later with an additional two-storey extension. The result is a high-quality and contemporary family home, with around 3,598 sq ft of living space, surrounded by paved terraces and extensive gardens.

The master suite is exceptionally spacious, with an en suite and separate dressing room - Credit: Savills

The property is well-presented throughout and each of its four bathrooms have been updated within the last three years.

The dining room in Cremorne House, Norwich - Credit: Savills

The kitchen, family room and sitting room on the ground floor are all south-facing, with patio doors in each room offering access to the garden, as well as lovely views.

The property was built in 2004, but updated two years later with a two-storey extension - Credit: Savills

Other useful rooms include a study and utility room and there is also a music room.

Upstairs, there are three en suite bedrooms and two further bedrooms, as well as a good-sized family bathroom.

The kitchen is modern with a good range of base and wall units, a Butler sink and a large cooker with extractor over - Credit: Savills

The property also comes with a double garage and cart lodge, which sweeps around to the north and east of the house, and large south-facing gardens, which extend to approximately 4.14 acres. These are mainly laid to lawn with paved terrace areas around the house and attractive shrubberies.

The property sits in just over four acres, but is close to the city centre and Norwich railway station - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.



PROPERTY FACTS

Frogs Hall Lane, Norwich

Guide price: £950,000

Savills, 01603 229214, www.savills.com







