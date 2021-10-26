Holt Hall for sale after years of uncertainty

Published: 3:38 PM October 26, 2021

Holt Hall is on the market after two years of uncertainty around its future.

Before it closed, it was the second-largest provider of outdoor learning residential stays and learning day visits in Norfolk. In 2019, more than 50 schools took trips to Holt Hall.

The drive - Credit: Savills

In December 2020, Norfolk County Council (NCC) made the decision to close and sell the hall, having been visited by generations of schoolchildren.

John Fisher, cabinet member for NCC's children's services, said: "The statistics do not warrant the extra expenditure...Norfolk schools, certainly some of the schools from more deprived areas, are not attending Holt Hall."

The formal gardens - Credit: Savills

The decision was met with public outcry, with Friends of Holt Hall saying the council was "determined to end public leadership in outdoor learning, and leave provision to 'the market'."

The hall went on the market yesterday, October 26.

The pond - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

NCC has expressed its wishes to have the hall remain as an education centre, rather than becoming a residential home.

As part of the application process, people will be asked what they want to do with the hall and this will infer their decision.

Woodland - Credit: Savills

This choice to retain the hall's history as an educational facility will hopefully set many's fears aside.

The Victorian mansion is Grade-II listed and set across 86 acres, with formal gardens, parkland, grazing land, and woodland which contains clearings for camping.

The clearing for camping - Credit: Savills

The hall also has a former coach house, stables, and other historic outbuildings. These have been converted into a teaching block.

There is then a lake surrounded by mature trees, partially ancient broadleaf with some hornbeams and oak.

A set of stairs in the main house - Credit: Savills

The house itself is around 15,642 square feet and was built in the 1840s and extended in the 1860s. The previous hall had a chapel and was demolished.

The estate was sold in lots in 1946 following the death of the owner. The Norfolk Education Committee ran the site as a boarding school from 1950 to 1972, and in 1973 it became a field study centre.

One of the rooms used to teach - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Kelling Road, Holt

Guide Price: Available upon application

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.