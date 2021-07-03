Published: 9:42 AM July 3, 2021

The Grade II listed cottage, which is going under the hammer. - Credit: Auction House

A Grade II listed brick and flint cottage in Eaton is going under the hammer for a guide price of £200,000.

The Grade II listed property which is up for sale. - Credit: Auction House

The detached house in Eaton Street, which has three bedrooms, is in need of updating, but has a garden and a garage.

The avocado bathroom suite - Credit: Auction House

It also has an original 'avocado' green bathroom suite - a choice popular in the 1960s and 1970s and one which is now enjoying a comeback.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter, of Auction House, said: "It has plenty of character with ample in built storage and a stone fire surround... The property has been in the same family for many years and now requires modernisation to realise its full potential."

inside the house. - Credit: Auction House

The property is in the Eaton conservation area, three miles south of the city centre and opposite a bus stop, Cellar House public house and close to Waitrose.

The livestream auction is on July 28.