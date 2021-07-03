Grade II listed flint cottage going under the hammer for £200,000
- Credit: Auction House
A Grade II listed brick and flint cottage in Eaton is going under the hammer for a guide price of £200,000.
The detached house in Eaton Street, which has three bedrooms, is in need of updating, but has a garden and a garage.
It also has an original 'avocado' green bathroom suite - a choice popular in the 1960s and 1970s and one which is now enjoying a comeback.
Auctioneer Bryan Baxter, of Auction House, said: "It has plenty of character with ample in built storage and a stone fire surround... The property has been in the same family for many years and now requires modernisation to realise its full potential."
The property is in the Eaton conservation area, three miles south of the city centre and opposite a bus stop, Cellar House public house and close to Waitrose.
The livestream auction is on July 28.
