Rent a slice of country life: converted coach house to let on working farm

Published: 1:15 PM February 26, 2021

This two-bedroom converted coach house in Little Fransham, between Swaffham and Dereham, is available to rent for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

If you are one of the many people toying with the idea of a move to the countryside, renting a property like this two-bedroom converted coach house, in the grounds of a working farm in the Norfolk countryside, could be an ideal way for you to test the waters.



The part or unfurnished property is available to rent on a long term let for £925 per month, and fair use of utilities such as water, electricity and oil are included in the price.

This converted coach house in Little Fransham is available to let for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys



The property is situated in Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, which means that as well as being part of a working farm, it also enjoys easy access to the A47, making commuting a breeze.



The property has been converted to retain much of its original character and features exposed beams and a working wood burner in the living room, as well as a traditional Shaker-style kitchen and a separate utility room.

Inside the kitchen at this converted coach house in Little Fransham - Credit: Sowerbys



There is also a ground-floor cloakroom, plus a good-sized family bathroom and two double bedrooms upstairs.



If you’re after a little more living space, the first-floor landing could easily be transformed into a snug or study.

One of two bedrooms at this converted coach house in Little Fransham - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has a small patio courtyard area, which is ideal for a bistro garden set.



There are also two allocated parking spaces.

At the rear of the coach house there is a small courtyard garden - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.