Rent a slice of country life: converted coach house to let on working farm

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:15 PM February 26, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a brick-built barn conversion with a variety of differently shaped windows, including sky lights, and patio doors

This two-bedroom converted coach house in Little Fransham, between Swaffham and Dereham, is available to rent for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

If you are one of the many people toying with the idea of a move to the countryside, renting a property like this two-bedroom converted coach house, in the grounds of a working farm in the Norfolk countryside, could be an ideal way for you to test the waters.

The part or unfurnished property is available to rent on a long term let for £925 per month, and fair use of utilities such as water, electricity and oil are included in the price.

Photograph showing a green velvet sofa under exposed timber beams and a vaulted ceiling

This converted coach house in Little Fransham is available to let for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys


The property is situated in Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, which means that as well as being part of a working farm, it also enjoys easy access to the A47, making commuting a breeze.

The property has been converted to retain much of its original character and features exposed beams and a working wood burner in the living room, as well as a traditional Shaker-style kitchen and a separate utility room. 

Photograph showing the inside of a kitchen area with white base-level cabinets, wooden worktops and tiled splashbacks

Inside the kitchen at this converted coach house in Little Fransham - Credit: Sowerbys


There is also a ground-floor cloakroom, plus a good-sized family bathroom and two double bedrooms upstairs. 

If you’re after a little more living space, the first-floor landing could easily be transformed into a snug or study.

Photograph showing the interior of a bedroom in a converted barn with a large vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan hanging from it and exposed timber beams

One of two bedrooms at this converted coach house in Little Fransham - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has a small patio courtyard area, which is ideal for a bistro garden set.

There are also two allocated parking spaces.

Photograph showing the exterior of a brick and flint building with a paved courtyard and pretty flower beds around it

At the rear of the coach house there is a small courtyard garden - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.

