Before and after: Old farm building transformed into £650k home is for sale
A Norfolk businessman is selling the luxury home he created for his family out of an old farm building.
Matthew Overton and his wife, Lisa, have spent 18 months transforming a barn in Marshland St James, near King's Lynn, into a family home.
Four years ago, Mr Overton, who runs a business maintaining solar farm sites across the UK, had scribbled the details on a piece of paper. The couple were looking to upgrade to a larger home and by chance went to visit it - and then decided to buy it.
“I thought we could do something special with it, but after we’d bought it, I did think: ‘What have we done?’” he said.
The planning requirements stipulated Mr Overton needed to keep the general industrial feel and shape of the existing building which he clad in Tekwood, a durable alternative to wood.
The ground floor is mainly open-plan with a kitchen, utility, office and shower room. The first floor is home to a long galleried landing, which leads to four bedrooms, three shower rooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom also has a dressing room.
Mr Overton said: “It’s made an incredible, spacious family home; the kids love riding their bikes around inside and I really enjoyed seeing it come to life, seeing my vision, my dream become a reality.”
The property boasts beautiful views and sits on a half-acre plot with four acres available by separate negotiation.
Outside, there is plenty of room for parking, an integral garage and gardens - although landscaping is required.
Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown & Co in King’s Lynn, said: “This barn conversion offers amazing open plan living, it’s a bespoke build and thermally highly efficient.
“It’s also just eight miles away from a mainline station to Ely, Cambridge and London making this property work for those who want to live in the countryside, with more space, and work from home.”
For more information contact Lee Shuardson on 07557 200346.
PROPERTY FACTS
Smeeth Road, Marshland St James
Price: £650,000
Brown & Co, 07557 200346, www.brown-co.com
