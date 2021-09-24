Is this the best home to rent in north Norfolk?

Published: 2:45 PM September 24, 2021

Swan Barn, Cley Road, which is available to rent for £2,500 - Credit: Brown & Co

A recently renovated barn conversion has come up for rent near one of north Norfolk's most picturesque villages.

Swan Barn is one of several period homes at a development on Cley Road, between Holt and Cley-next-the-Sea, and is available to rent on a long term let with Brown & Co for £2,500 per month.

The 30ft living space is currently arranged as a sitting room with an additional living area - Credit: Brown & Co

The four-bedroom property was originally converted in the early 1990s, and is part of a small cluster of homes, including some permanent residences and some holiday homes.

It has recently been refurbished to create a beautiful mix of contemporary and period details, as well as high-quality fittings and furnishings to match, plus oil-fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

Highlights include a large 30ft long living area, which is open-plan with exposed beams and oak flooring, a modern kitchen which has a walk-in larder, electric oven and oil-fired Aga, and two ground-floor double bedrooms.

There is also a large family bathroom and utility room and, on the first floor, two further double bedrooms which each have their en suite shower rooms.

Inside the games room, which tenants may be able to access - Credit: Brown & Co

To the front of the property there is gravelled parking for up to two cars, and a private sheltered garden sits to the west, with access to a further lawn and a courtyard.

The adjoining building is arranged as a large games room and may be accessible to tenants.

For more information, contact Brown & Co on 01263 658070.

