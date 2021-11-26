Rare chance to rent a 16th century farmhouse overlooking a Norfolk estate

A 16th century farmhouse has come up for rent in East Lexham, Norfolk.



Church Farmhouse dates back to 1560, with later additions, and is beautifully set in garden grounds overlooking the parkland of Lexham Hall, a traditional agricultural estate near Swaffham.

Church Farmhouse, East Lexham, dates back to 1560 - Credit: Brown&Co

It’s available to rent with Brown&Co for £2,800 per calendar month and offers well-arranged accommodation over three floors.



Highlights include the south-facing drawing room, which features an open fire with marble surround and French doors leading out and on to a patio, a cosy study/library and a separate dining room, which has painted wood panelling and windows to two sides.

Inside the modern well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

The kitchen/breakfast room is modernly fitted, with a good range of wall and base units and integral ovens and a hob, as well as an electric four-door Aga.



The farmhouse offers six bedrooms, four of which are accessed off a galleried landing on the first floor. This includes a good-sized master with fitted cupboards and an en suite bathroom, and a second bedroom which also has its own en suite.

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Brown&Co

The two bedrooms on the second floor also come with vanity units and basins and are served by a family bathroom.



The attic at Church Farmhouse is fully boarded out and there is also a cellar.



Outside, the house stands in mature gardens and features an attractive south-facing patio area, which sits in front of the sitting room. To the east there is yew hedging as well as established shrubs and trees and to the south there are flower borders and an orchard.

The pretty gardens - Credit: Brown&Co

The gardens are bordered by attractive flint walls and offer southerly views over the surrounding parkland.



Church Farmhouse also comes with a number of outbuildings, including a double garage, storeroom, wood store, two garden stores and dog kennels.



The property is available to let from February next year.

For more information contact Brown&Co on 01603 950070.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories