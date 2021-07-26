News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:51 AM July 26, 2021   
Chapel building Shipdham in Norfolk

The building in Shipdham for sale - Credit: TW Gaze

An 1881 former Methodist chapel in Norfolk with original features has gone up for sale by formal tender.

Chapel in Shipdham Norfolk

The wrought iron railings at the front of the building - Credit: TW Gaze

The building in Chapel Street, Shipdham, was rebuilt in 1881 and has interesting features such as two large vaulted rooms and a circular window at the front.

Chapel building in Shipdham Norfolk

The large circular window at the front - Credit: TW Gaze

It offers more than 3,000sqft of accommodation and scope for various uses, subject to planning permission.

Chapel in Shipdham, Norfolk

The intricate ironwork inside the building - Credit: TW Gaze

Agents TW Gaze state: "There are plenty of features to get excited about including the two large vaulted rooms with ornate ceiling brackets and the cast iron work to the gallery.

"The rooms are bright."

Chapel building Shipdham Norfolk

Inside the building - Credit: TW Gaze

Chapel Shipdham Norfolk

Inside the building - Credit: TW Gaze

Outside, the property, which does not have a graveyard, has very limited space with just the railed area to the front and a walkway path at the rear and one side. 

