Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk

From a converted barn to a Scandinavian lodge, there is a range of bungalows on the market in Norfolk.

Although low in stature, bungalows are not short of admirers, according to Frances Cooper from the new homes team at Savills.

And buyers are wanting properties with more outside space following the pandemic.

“Bungalows are in great demand and a popular choice for developers," said Ms Cooper. "The absence of stairs makes them a firm favourite with the semi-retired or retired.

"Because they tend to be built on larger plots and have bigger gardens they are increasingly sought after. We sell out of them as soon as they are released to market.

"There is more privacy and plenty of room for those who might be looking to extend or remodel subject to any planning restrictions."

Here are five bungalows that are currently for sale in the county.

1. Keswick Road, Norwich

The front of the property in Keswick Road in Norwich - Credit: Hadley Taylor

One of the bungalows for sale is a four-bed in Keswick Road in Norwich. It is on the market for £775,000 with Hadley Taylor.

This cottage contains a period fireplace as well as a family bathroom and two en suites.

The dining room and sitting room both have bay windows.

The kitchen, dining and living area in the Keswick Road bungalow - Credit: Hadley Taylor

2. Old Church Road, Horstead

There is a two-bed bungalow for sale with Arnold Keys for £145,000.

It is a two-bath Scandinavian-style lodge in Langmere Lakes off Old Church Road between Horstead and Waterloo.

The lodge has views of Alder pond and farmland and would be perfect for an angling enthusiast.

Langmere Lakes is a private development with 20 lodges on 21 acres of woodland.

3. Letheringsett Hill, Holt

The front of a three-bed bungalow in Letheringsett Hill in Holt - Credit: William H Brown

This bungalow is a converted barn in Holt.

The three-bed home in Letheringsett Hill is for sale with William H Brown for £700,000.

The brick and flint home comes with a range of barns and backs onto fields.

The interior has exposed beams and an oil-fired Aga.

The sitting room in the converted barn in Letheringsett Hill - Credit: William H Brown

4. Chapel Court, King's Lynn

A King's Lynn property in Chapel Court is being auctioned by Auction House East Anglia.

It is available to over 55s only with a guide price of £100,000.

The bungalow is semi-detached and has communal parking and gardens for residents.

It is a two-bed with one wet room, a kitchen and a lounge.

5. Watton Road, Shropham

The front of the three-bed bungalow on Watton Road, Shropham - Credit: Money Properties

The final bungalow is for sale in Shropham with Money Properties for £360,000.

The home in Watton Road is a three-bed with one en suite and a family bathroom.

The kitchen, living and dining room are included in the open-plan living space.

There is also a rear garden accessed by Bifolding doors.

The sitting and dining room in the Watton Road property - Credit: Money Properties

