Published: 11:33 AM April 30, 2021

Fancy living in the middle of nowhere? This old bungalow is for sale in countryside close to one of Norfolk's most expensive locations. - Credit: Sowerbys

A dilapidated bungalow literally in the middle of nowhere, but close to one of Norfolk's property hotspots, is for sale for £695,000.

The detached single storey home needing full renovation or prime for demolition is in a plot of just under an acre in countryside near to Burnham Market, with no other houses nearby.

Agents state it is a rare chance to buy a plot for a new build.

Spencer Cushing, Sowerbys, said: "The property is a two/three bedroom detached bungalow sitting on a plot measuring approximately 0.95 acres and would offer the potential to be renovated, extended, or possibly being replaced by a new property, subject to the appropriate planning permissions being granted.

"It should be noted that the property has just received a positive pre-planning application to remove the existing building and replace it with a 4,500sqft new home."

The bungalow, for sale with no onward chain, currently offers an entrance hall, two/three bedrooms, one/two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and entrance porch.

Outside is a long gravel driveway leading to the property, where there is a detached garage with a parking area to the front, and enclosed gardens leading to a gated paddock/field.