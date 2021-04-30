News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:33 AM April 30, 2021   
Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Fancy living in the middle of nowhere? This old bungalow is for sale in countryside close to one of Norfolk's most expensive locations.

A dilapidated bungalow literally in the middle of nowhere, but close to one of Norfolk's property hotspots, is for sale for £695,000.

Bungalow, Docking Road, Burnham Market, Norfolk

In the middle of the countryside - this bungalow is for sale.

The detached single storey home needing full renovation or prime for demolition is in a plot of just under an acre in countryside near to Burnham Market, with no other houses nearby.

Bungalow, Docking Road, Burnham Market, Norfolk

The bungalow which is for sale

Agents state it is a rare chance to buy a plot for a new build.

Bungalow, Docking Road, Burnham Market, Norfolk

The bungalow which is for sale.

Spencer Cushing, Sowerbys, said: "The property is a two/three bedroom detached bungalow sitting on a plot measuring approximately 0.95 acres and would offer the potential to be renovated, extended, or possibly being replaced by a new property, subject to the appropriate planning permissions being granted.

"It should be noted that the property has just received a positive pre-planning application to remove the existing building and replace it with a 4,500sqft new home."

Bungalow, Docking Road, Burnham Market, Norfolk

In a rural paradise: this bungalow all on its own is for sale.

The bungalow, for sale with no onward chain, currently offers an entrance hall, two/three bedrooms, one/two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and entrance porch.

Outside is a long gravel driveway leading to the property, where there is a detached garage with a parking area to the front, and enclosed gardens leading to a gated paddock/field. 

Norfolk

