Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
A dilapidated bungalow literally in the middle of nowhere, but close to one of Norfolk's property hotspots, is for sale for £695,000.
The detached single storey home needing full renovation or prime for demolition is in a plot of just under an acre in countryside near to Burnham Market, with no other houses nearby.
Agents state it is a rare chance to buy a plot for a new build.
Spencer Cushing, Sowerbys, said: "The property is a two/three bedroom detached bungalow sitting on a plot measuring approximately 0.95 acres and would offer the potential to be renovated, extended, or possibly being replaced by a new property, subject to the appropriate planning permissions being granted.
"It should be noted that the property has just received a positive pre-planning application to remove the existing building and replace it with a 4,500sqft new home."
You may also want to watch:
The bungalow, for sale with no onward chain, currently offers an entrance hall, two/three bedrooms, one/two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and entrance porch.
Outside is a long gravel driveway leading to the property, where there is a detached garage with a parking area to the front, and enclosed gardens leading to a gated paddock/field.
Most Read
- 1 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 2 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
- 3 'I sold my £845,000 home in two days': Seller on property boom
- 4 Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension
- 5 Woman recovering from gun robbery has new car stolen from driveway
- 6 Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village
- 7 Three taken to hospital after crash on the A47
- 8 Blaze rips through nearly 20 vehicles at car repair centre
- 9 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house
- 10 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage