Buildings available to rent in grounds of monastery in Norfolk

Buildings in the grounds of a 17th century hall - which is now a monastery for nuns - have become available to rent near Diss.

A former care facility, which once housed East Anglia's Children’s Hospice (EACH) before it relocated to the Nook in South Norfolk, is available to rent for £22,500.

The former Quidenham Hall was purchased for use by a community of Carmelite nuns providing a setting for their life of silence, solitude and prayer.

In 1991, buildings in the grounds opened as the Quidenham Children’s Hospice for young people across East Anglia.

Then, in 1998, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) was formed.

It is accessed down a long driveway in the picturesque setting of the monastery.

The two-storey building, measuring 3,640sqft, has a ground floor office, communal rooms, a cloakroom and kitchens with first floor bedroom accommodation as well as bathroom and wet rooms.

Outside is a shared courtyard, a large car park and an enclosed private courtyard.

Also available to rent separately for £10,000 a year, are the neighbouring offices offering 1,559sqft of accommodation arranged over a ground floor and a small mezzanine.

This has a modern interior with cloakroom and kitchenette facilities. Outside is a private courtyard area.

Anna Smith, associate, commercial at Brown&Co in Norwich, said: “We are delighted at Brown&Co to be renting these properties which come with such a wealth of history in such a unique and special location.

“The buildings offer new tenants the chance to relocate to a peaceful environment in the Norfolk countryside, away from the frenetic atmosphere of the city centre.

"These buildings are ideal for those wanting to relocate to somewhere with more space, more ability to be socially distanced together with ample car parking and the benefit of being in the countryside with all the fresh air that offers.”

For more information contact Anna Smith at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

Offices in the grounds of the Quidenham Hall monastery, near Diss, which are available for rent. - Credit: Brown & Co



