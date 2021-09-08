Norwich building plot with 'Premier League address' for sale at auction
- Credit: Brown & Co
A site on Norwich’s Carrow Road with planning permission for a three-storey house is coming up for sale by online auction with Brown & Co.
The plot in Clarence Harbour Court on Carrow Road - which is close to the city’s football ground and Norwich Railway Station - is for sale at a guide price of £80,000-£100,000 with Brown & Co.
Planning consent was granted by Norwich City Council for the construction of one dwelling with spacious accommodation arranged over three levels.
Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown & Co, said: “It’s on Carrow Road so you could say it has a ‘Premier League’ address.”
Bidding is scheduled to start on September 28 from midday and scheduled to end on September 29, also at midday.
For more information contact Trevor Blythe at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.
