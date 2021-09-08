News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norwich building plot with 'Premier League address' for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM September 8, 2021   
Vacant building plot next to another brick-built house on Carrow Road in Norwich

A building plot with planning permission for a three-storey house is coming up for sale at online auction later this month - Credit: Brown & Co

A site on Norwich’s Carrow Road with planning permission for a three-storey house is coming up for sale by online auction with Brown & Co.

The plot in Clarence Harbour Court on Carrow Road - which is close to the city’s football ground and Norwich Railway Station - is for sale at a guide price of £80,000-£100,000 with Brown & Co.

Planning consent was granted by Norwich City Council for the construction of one dwelling with spacious accommodation arranged over three levels.

Vacant building plot on Carrow Road, Norwich, which has permission to become a three-storey house

Planning permission has been granted for this vacant building plot on Carrow Road, Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown & Co, said: “It’s on Carrow Road so you could say it has a ‘Premier League’ address.”

Bidding is scheduled to start on September 28 from midday and scheduled to end on September 29, also at midday.

You may also want to watch:

For more information contact Trevor Blythe at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

Norwich News
Norfolk

