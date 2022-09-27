Going, going, gone! Plots of land sell for up to three times asking price
- Credit: Brown&Co
Parcels of land were among the star lots at Brown&Co’s September auction, which took place today – with some selling for up to three times their guide price.
One plot of 6.5 acres in Burgh Road, near Aylsham attracted 81 bids and sold for £233,000, almost three times the lower end of its guide price of £80,000-£100,000.
The online auction also saw land in Brickfield Loke in Costessey sell for £152,000 after 83 bids, which was also over its guide of £40,000-£50,000.
Property also sold well. Downe House on Church Street in Northrepps sold for £311,000 - well above its guide of £265,000-£285,000 - and Lodge Farm in Rollesby, near Yarmouth, sold for £425,000 after 26 bids.
Just three lots did not sell, including land and property across the border in Suffolk. St Bartholomew’s, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, is a Grade II listed farmhouse with a chapel in its garden and remains up for sale.
Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer at Brown&Co, said: “We at Brown&Co were delighted with the results of our autumn sale which saw more than £2million worth of property sold.
“We very much hope that the three lots which did not sell will do shortly. What is encouraging is that these results were achieved as the marketplace is grappling with the effects of the Chancellor’s mini budget and so far it seems to be business as usual in our part of the country.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
- 2 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
- 3 Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop
- 4 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
- 5 Norfolk food firm fined £75,000 for releasing polluted liquid into brook
- 6 Claims Liz Truss already facing Tory attempts to trigger no confidence vote
- 7 Quarry to get new NDR access road after villagers complain about lorries
- 8 Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park
- 9 Former Norwich teacher on trial for historical sex offences
- 10 Boy racers trash football club's youth training pitch
“We adapted our auction model to go online in March 2020 and although we miss the auction room and the joy of public auctions, there is no doubt that the online approach is proving a great success, offering transparency and flexibility. We are grateful for our clients and are working with our colleagues at Brown&Co JHWalter to develop the auction process even further, enhancing the service we provide.”
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.