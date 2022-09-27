Going, going, gone! Plots of land sell for up to three times asking price

Land on Burgh Road near Aylsham, which sold for almost three times its guide price, with Peter Hornor of Brown&Co, inset, and a Grade II listed farmhouse for sale in Sudbury - Credit: Brown&Co

Parcels of land were among the star lots at Brown&Co’s September auction, which took place today – with some selling for up to three times their guide price.

One plot of 6.5 acres in Burgh Road, near Aylsham attracted 81 bids and sold for £233,000, almost three times the lower end of its guide price of £80,000-£100,000.

The online auction also saw land in Brickfield Loke in Costessey sell for £152,000 after 83 bids, which was also over its guide of £40,000-£50,000.

6.5 acres in Burgh Road, near Aylsham sold after 81 bids at £233,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Property also sold well. Downe House on Church Street in Northrepps sold for £311,000 - well above its guide of £265,000-£285,000 - and Lodge Farm in Rollesby, near Yarmouth, sold for £425,000 after 26 bids.

Just three lots did not sell, including land and property across the border in Suffolk. St Bartholomew’s, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, is a Grade II listed farmhouse with a chapel in its garden and remains up for sale.

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer at Brown&Co, said: “We at Brown&Co were delighted with the results of our autumn sale which saw more than £2million worth of property sold.

Downe House on Church Street in Northrepps sold for £311,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

“We very much hope that the three lots which did not sell will do shortly. What is encouraging is that these results were achieved as the marketplace is grappling with the effects of the Chancellor’s mini budget and so far it seems to be business as usual in our part of the country.

“We adapted our auction model to go online in March 2020 and although we miss the auction room and the joy of public auctions, there is no doubt that the online approach is proving a great success, offering transparency and flexibility. We are grateful for our clients and are working with our colleagues at Brown&Co JHWalter to develop the auction process even further, enhancing the service we provide.”

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.