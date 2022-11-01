News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fairytale cottage with mini version next door is for sale for £400k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:47 PM November 1, 2022
Breck Lodge on Harling Road is for sale at a guide price of £400,000

A unique, Gothic-style cottage with a smaller but almost identical annexe beside it has come up for sale in East Harling near Thetford for £400,000. 

The property dates back to the 1830s and is known as Breck Lodge. Originally, it is believed to have been built as one of four toll houses for Shadwell Court, a Grade I-listed Gothic-style mansion previously named one of the country’s most endangered buildings. 

The former lodge itself is also considered of national importance due to its unique ‘mother’ and ‘daughter’ design, which includes a smaller version of the original cottage beside it.  

Veranda made from twisted tree trunks leading up to Breck Lodge, near East Harling, which is for sale for £400k

Living room inside a Grade II listed two-bed cottage for sale off Harling Road, Norfolk, for £400k

Selling agents Minors & Brady say this, known as the ‘daughter’ property, is currently used as storage but could make the “perfect studio space.” It’s unusual to see two properties built in this way – and particularly for the smaller annex not to be joined to the main cottage. 

You can’t deny that approaching Breck Lodge has an air of the fairytale about it. It is nestled behind mature hedges and approached by an incredibly unique verandah, which is constructed out of winding, rustic tree trunks.  

One of two double bedrooms inside Breck Lodge, a two-bed Grade II listed cottage for sale near East Harling

Close-up of a leaded Gothic-style window inside Breck Lodge, a two-bed cottage for sale off Harling Road

Behind this sits an arched doorway and the walls surrounding it are bevelled, overhung by an oversized thatched roof.  

Inside, accommodation includes an entrance hall, bathroom, fitted kitchen and living room on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms above.  

Most of the Gothic-style windows are ornate and lead-lined, which only add to the home’s considerable character, and there are several exposed beams and a brick-built fireplace. 

Inside one of the rooms at Breck Lodge, a two-bed fairytale cottage for sale near East Harling for £400k

Breck Lodge, Harling Road, sits in grounds of around two thirds of an acre and is for sale for £400k

Outside, the property sits in a generous plot of around two thirds of an acre and is surrounded by 34 different outbuildings. 

The front garden is laid to shingle with parking available, and the rear garden is well-stocked, offering a variety of shrubs, trees and flowers. 

There is also a natural-style pond, which has its own bridge and viewing deck. 

For more information, contact Minors & Brady. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Harling Road, Norfolk 
Guide price: £400,000 
Minors & Brady, 01603 361808 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk 

