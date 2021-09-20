Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Published: 1:36 PM September 20, 2021

This blast proof bunker on the former RAF Watton airbase is for sale by auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A huge blast proof bunker set in over an acre of land will go under the hammer at auction next month, priced at a guide of £200,000.

The 5,300 sq ft bunker off Portal Avenue in Thetford was built in 1990 as a UNITER communication station to RAF Watton.

UNITER was the project name for a new communications network which replaced a number of other voice and data networks that had become obsolete, and provided on-site communications support to RAF stations.

The bunkers were designed to be self-contained and protect against attack - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Due to its purpose, the building, which sits above ground, is hardened with blast proof concrete to resist direct attack from weapons such as missiles and features a three-inch high-security steel access door.

It's thought that the bunker, and others like it, were intended to be completely self-contained for up to three months. When operational, they had their own oil-fuelled generators, air conditioning and water supply.

The bunker was built in 1990 and ceased operation in 2002 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The bunker ceased operation in 2002, although its former working areas, which extend to almost 10 feet, are still in situ, as well as a walk-in vault, storage rooms and a cloakroom area.

It sits in a plot of 1.55 acres and adjoins land on the former RAF Watton airbase. Some of the surrounding land has already been sold for residential use, with more to follow.

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.

