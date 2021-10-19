News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Victorian coaching inn with secret orchard is for sale for £825,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:00 PM October 19, 2021   
Huge former coaching inn off Wroxham Road in Rackheath which is for sale for £825,000

Beech Tree House, Rackheath, is for sale for £825,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A former coaching inn set in 2.3 acres, complete with a secret orchard, has come up for sale in Rackheath for £825,000.

Beech Tree House, which is for sale with Brown&Co, also comes with its own detached cottage, which has a bedroom, kitchen and shower room and could be used as a holiday let or by an elderly relative or teen. 

“Properties don’t come on the market often like this," says David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co. "It offers so much potential because it has a detached cottage which could be a home office or possibly let to generate extra income.“

Large living room with huge window at this 5-bed former coaching inn in Rackheath, Norfolk

Beech Tree House, Rackheath, is believed to date back to the Victorian era - Credit: Brown&Co

Country chic wooden kitchen in Beech Tree House, Wroxham Road, Rackheath, which is for sale

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

Beech Tree House itself was built in Victorian times with later additions and is believed to have originally been a coaching inn.

It is situated in picturesque grounds and offers a reception hall, sitting room, drawing room and dining room, as well as a conservatory.

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen has an AGA and there is a utility and cloakroom as well as a cellar.

Pretty white cottage annexe in 2.3 acre grounds of Wroxham Road in Rackheath, which is for sale

Emerald Cottage, which sits in the grounds of Beech Tree House, would be well-suited to an elderly relative or independent teen - Credit: Brown&Co

Large open-plan living space with vaulted ceiling and beams at Beech Tree House, Rackheath

Inside the annexe - Credit: Brown&Co

Upstairs are five double bedrooms and a large family bathroom as well as two en suite shower rooms.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich
  2. 2 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  3. 3 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  1. 4 MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school
  2. 5 Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
  3. 6 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  4. 7 Blind woman 'humiliated' as restaurant turns her away due to her guide dog
  5. 8 Councils could spend millions to buy former Aviva office for new HQ
  6. 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  7. 10 Four-car crash leaves pregnant woman in hospital

There is a large parking area with a double garage and lawns which include a beautiful beech tree. There is also a secret orchard garden with apple and pear trees and a large paddock area.

For more information contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Wroxham Road, Rackheath
Price: £825,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon