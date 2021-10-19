Victorian coaching inn with secret orchard is for sale for £825,000

Published: 2:00 PM October 19, 2021

A former coaching inn set in 2.3 acres, complete with a secret orchard, has come up for sale in Rackheath for £825,000.

Beech Tree House, which is for sale with Brown&Co, also comes with its own detached cottage, which has a bedroom, kitchen and shower room and could be used as a holiday let or by an elderly relative or teen.

“Properties don’t come on the market often like this," says David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co. "It offers so much potential because it has a detached cottage which could be a home office or possibly let to generate extra income.“

Beech Tree House, Rackheath, is believed to date back to the Victorian era - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

Beech Tree House itself was built in Victorian times with later additions and is believed to have originally been a coaching inn.

It is situated in picturesque grounds and offers a reception hall, sitting room, drawing room and dining room, as well as a conservatory.

The kitchen has an AGA and there is a utility and cloakroom as well as a cellar.

Emerald Cottage, which sits in the grounds of Beech Tree House, would be well-suited to an elderly relative or independent teen - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside the annexe - Credit: Brown&Co

Upstairs are five double bedrooms and a large family bathroom as well as two en suite shower rooms.

There is a large parking area with a double garage and lawns which include a beautiful beech tree. There is also a secret orchard garden with apple and pear trees and a large paddock area.

For more information contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wroxham Road, Rackheath

Price: £825,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

