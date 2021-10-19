Victorian coaching inn with secret orchard is for sale for £825,000
- Credit: Brown&Co
A former coaching inn set in 2.3 acres, complete with a secret orchard, has come up for sale in Rackheath for £825,000.
Beech Tree House, which is for sale with Brown&Co, also comes with its own detached cottage, which has a bedroom, kitchen and shower room and could be used as a holiday let or by an elderly relative or teen.
“Properties don’t come on the market often like this," says David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co. "It offers so much potential because it has a detached cottage which could be a home office or possibly let to generate extra income.“
Beech Tree House itself was built in Victorian times with later additions and is believed to have originally been a coaching inn.
It is situated in picturesque grounds and offers a reception hall, sitting room, drawing room and dining room, as well as a conservatory.
The kitchen has an AGA and there is a utility and cloakroom as well as a cellar.
Upstairs are five double bedrooms and a large family bathroom as well as two en suite shower rooms.
There is a large parking area with a double garage and lawns which include a beautiful beech tree. There is also a secret orchard garden with apple and pear trees and a large paddock area.
For more information contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wroxham Road, Rackheath
Price: £825,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
