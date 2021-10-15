See inside this huge barn conversion up for sale for £700,000

Published: 5:05 PM October 15, 2021

Peach Tree Barn, Gooderstone, is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A four-bedroom barn conversion with lots of character has come up for sale in a small west Norfolk village at a guide price of £700,000.

Peach Tree Barn on The Street, Gooderstone, shares a driveway with two other properties. It has a large gravel parking area out the front, as well as a generous lawned garden and twin garage.

The actual property is entered through French doors at the front, which leads into an open-plan hallway and dining hall. It's a light and airy space, complete with a partly-vaulted ceiling and flagstone floor, as well as exposed brick and stone walls and plenty of windows.

Inside the sitting room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

The breakfast area, which overlooks the patio - Credit: William H Brown Select

One of four bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

From here, a doorway leads through to a study, cloakroom and sitting room which has windows to two sides and a wood-burning stove set into a brick hearth.

At the opposite end of the property is the impressive kitchen/breakfast room, which is also nicely finished with flagstone-tiled flooring.

It offers a good range of wall and base units, complete with granite work surfaces and tiled splashbacks. A large peninsula island houses a traditional Butler sink, dishwasher and plenty of storage, and there is also space for an electric range-style cooker.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are accessed off a galleried landing, which features beautiful glass balustrades and exposed timbers.

The master bedroom is generously-sized, with Velux windows to the front and rear and exposed brickwork. It also has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room, which has been beautifully finished with quartz work surfaces and limestone flooring.

The second bedroom is light and airy, with several Velux windows and a sloping ceiling. The original plans for this room also included another en suite shower room - plumbing for which is still included in the corner of the room.

Inside one of four first-floor bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

The family bathroom, with roll-top bath and separate shower - Credit: William H Brown Select

The gardens include a covered seating area - Credit: William H Brown Select

The patio area - Credit: William H Brown Select

There are two further bedrooms on this floor, one of which is currently used as a dressing room but could be easily reinstated as a good-sized double, and family bathroom which has a roll-top bath and separate shower.

Outside, the gardens at Peach Tree Barn are mainly laid to lawn and fully enclosed with a mixture of hedges, fences and lawns.

To the foot of the garden there is a decked veranda and covered seating area, which is elevated and has steps leading up, as well as a separate timber shed.

A further patio area can also be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room, and is surrounded by mature trees, shrubs and pretty wisteria.

