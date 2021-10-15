News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this huge barn conversion up for sale for £700,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:05 PM October 15, 2021   
Huge brick and stone fronted barn conversion for sale in Gooderstone, near King's Lynn

A four-bedroom barn conversion with lots of character has come up for sale in a small west Norfolk village at a guide price of £700,000.

Peach Tree Barn on The Street, Gooderstone, shares a driveway with two other properties. It has a large gravel parking area out the front, as well as a generous lawned garden and twin garage.

The actual property is entered through French doors at the front, which leads into an open-plan hallway and dining hall. It's a light and airy space, complete with a partly-vaulted ceiling and flagstone floor, as well as exposed brick and stone walls and plenty of windows.

Cosy sitting room with huge brick hearth in this 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Gooderstone, King's Lynn

Huge country-style kitchen in this four-bed barn conversion for sale for £700,000 in Gooderstone

Large light and airy breakfast area in this 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Gooderstone, Norfolk

Large double bedroom with exposed timber beams in this 4-bed barn conversion for sale in West Norfolk

From here, a doorway leads through to a study, cloakroom and sitting room which has windows to two sides and a wood-burning stove set into a brick hearth.

At the opposite end of the property is the impressive kitchen/breakfast room, which is also nicely finished with flagstone-tiled flooring.

It offers a good range of wall and base units, complete with granite work surfaces and tiled splashbacks. A large peninsula island houses a traditional Butler sink, dishwasher and plenty of storage, and there is also space for an electric range-style cooker.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are accessed off a galleried landing, which features beautiful glass balustrades and exposed timbers.

The master bedroom is generously-sized, with Velux windows to the front and rear and exposed brickwork. It also has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room, which has been beautifully finished with quartz work surfaces and limestone flooring.

The second bedroom is light and airy, with several Velux windows and a sloping ceiling. The original plans for this room also included another en suite shower room - plumbing for which is still included in the corner of the room.

Large double bedroom with vaulted ceiling in this converted barn for sale in Gooderstone, Norfolk

Large family bathroom with roll-top bath and shower in a barn conversion for sale in Gooderstone, Norfolk

Timber shed and covered seating area in the gardens of this four-bed barn conversion for sale in Norfolk

Pretty patio area in the large gardens of Peach Tree Barn, Gooderstone, which is for sale

There are two further bedrooms on this floor, one of which is currently used as a dressing room but could be easily reinstated as a good-sized double, and family bathroom which has a roll-top bath and separate shower. 

Outside, the gardens at Peach Tree Barn are mainly laid to lawn and fully enclosed with a mixture of hedges, fences and lawns. 

To the foot of the garden there is a decked veranda and covered seating area, which is elevated and has steps leading up, as well as a separate timber shed. 

A further patio area can also be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room, and is surrounded by mature trees, shrubs and pretty wisteria.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Gooderstone
Guide price: £700,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

