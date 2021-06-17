Which properties sold at online auction to raise over £8m?

Published: 5:15 PM June 17, 2021

Auction House East Anglia held its fourth auction of the year on Wednesday, June 16 selling 43 out of 50 lots offered giving an 86% success rate and raising over £8 million.



“We are delighted with the results of our fourth auction of the year,” said Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager. “There were 221 registered bidders and thousands watched the four hour auction live on our website with buyers and sellers connecting with us from all over the country and abroad.



“There were many highlights, one of which was the sale of 348 Unthank Road in Norwich. Previously a buy-to-let, its location in the Golden Triangle generated significant interest. With a guide price of £180,000 to £200,000 there were a number of bidders at the auction. Various telephone, proxy and internet bidders pushed the final hammer price to £248,000, much to the delight of the owner.



“Quirky and unusual things also make ideal auction lots and we had a number of these including a Grade II listed united reform church in Duxford built in 1794. It had not been used for some time and has potential to be converted into a house subject to the necessary consents. Guided at £160,000-£180,000, spirited bidding took the final hammer price to £218,000.

“Most of our lots are on dry land but we offered a floating restaurant boat in Thetford town centre. Measuring 56ft, it is currently moored on the River Little Ouse and needs a new lease of life. With a guide of £10,000 to £20,000, it finally sold for £26,500.



“From water to dry land, land lots continued to fare well with 3.57 acres of grazing land off The Street in Reymerston guided £35,000 making a staggering £136,000 (£38,000 per acre). 9.1 acres of grazing/amenity land in two parcels off Brandiston Road and Norwich Road in Cawston sold for £268,000 (£29,000 per acre), and a 0.3 acre parcel of amenity land in Marlesford Road in Hacheston guided £30,000 made £101,000.



“Building land also proved popular with two building plots at The Grove on Cromer Road in Holt selling for £436,000, off a guide of £300,000. This shows that selling by auction should always be considered when selling land with or without planning permission.”

A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer and some of the sales include:



■ A vacant Grade II listed shop and self-contained maisonette requiring modernisation off Magdalen Street in Norwich sold for £170,000.



■ A seven-bedroom detached property currently arranged as a three-bedroom maisonette and four- bedroom apartment in Mangreen sold to an internet bidder for £475,000.



■ On behalf of a housing association a three-bedroom semi- detached house on Hall Road in Winfarthing sold for £230,000.



■ A Victorian bay-fronted three- bedroom terraced house on Unthank Road in Norwich sold for £248,000.



■ A three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring modernisation on Aylsham Road in Norwich sold conditionally for £211,000.



■ A let first-floor one-bedroom flat producing £440 pcm (£5,280 pa) at The Towers on Carrow Hill in Norwich sold to a telephone bidder for £99,000.



■ A let shop and ground rent income producing £6,720 pa on Magdalen Street in Norwich sold for £71,000.



■ A let four-bedroom semi-detached house of non-standard construction producing £12,000 pa on St Mildreds Road in Norwich sold for £192,000.



■ A two-bedroom detached bungalow of non-standard construction on Black Horse Road in Clenchwarton sold for £161,000.



■ On instruction of mortgagees not in possession, a five-bedroom detached house on Moat Road in Terrington St Clement sold for £200,000.



■ A three-bedroom detached bungalow requiring refurbishment on Broadwater Way in Honing sold for £333,000.



■ A steel framed agricultural building set in 1.88 acres on Grub Street in Happisburgh sold for £126,000.

■ A small parcel of amenity land extending to 33mx10m on Sandpit Lane in Thorpe Market sold for £48,000.



■ A four-bedroom end terrace house on The Street in Shotley sold for £180,000.



■ A let second-floor flat producing £575 pcm (£6,900 pa) at Hilcrest Court, Ipswich Road in Pulham Market sold for £105,000.



■ A two-bedroom mid-terrace house requiring modernisation on East Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £74,750.



■ A vacant two-bedroom end terrace house on Mariners Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £67,000.



■ A let two-bedroom mid terrace house producing £410 pcm (£4,920 pa) on Mariners Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £65,000.



■ A Grade II listed former united reform church on Chapel Street in Duxford sold for £218,000.



■ A nine-bedroom mid-terrace guest house on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £185,000.

■ A vacant three-bedroom ex local authority mid terrace house on St Catherines Way in Gorleston sold for £157,000.



■ A 12-bedroom mid-terrace hotel on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth sold for £300,000.



■ A detached three-storey property arranged as five self-contained residential units let producing £31,800 pa on Middleton Road in Gorleston sold for £430,000.



■ A two-bedroom semi detached cottage on Chapel Street in Peasenhall sold for £147,000.



■ A one third of an acre parcel of land on Marlesford Road in Hacheston sold for £101,000.



■ A former floating restaurant boat on Riverside Walk in Thetford sold for £26,500.



■ A two-bedroom detached bungalow on Withergate Road in Worstead sold for £185,000.



Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its next auction on Wednesday, July 28, with a closing date for entries towards the end of June.

Call the auction experts on 01603 505100 for free impartial advice, or contact the team via the website at auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.