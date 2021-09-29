News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Promotion

Opinion: Spread the word – Norfolk's time has come

Author Picture Icon

Charles Bliss

Published: 8:15 AM September 29, 2021   
The Market in Norwich City Centre in Norfolk, England

Norfolk's time has arrived and it is time to blow our own trumpet, says Arnolds Keys managing partner Guy Gowing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I am a real believer that Norfolk needs to blow its own trumpet to the rest of the country and beyond. We all know what a great place our county is to do business, but sadly that message doesn’t always get across to potential investors elsewhere.

I was delighted to take part in a popular podcast series published by EGi Radius, the people behind Estates Gazette, the leading commercial property publication. They asked me to talk about the economic and business situation here in Norfolk. When they suggested I sum up what I wanted the podcast to get across, the answer was easy: Norfolk’s time has come.

Real estate agent in suit headshot

Managing partner at Arnolds Keys Guy Gowing - Credit: Arnolds Keys

This isn’t an empty sentiment – I truly believe that our county is finally getting itself onto the map. Improved transport links, the discovery of our county by people from elsewhere following the staycation boom, and a world of work that has changed beyond all recognition as a result of the pandemic, have all combined to project Norfolk into the limelight.

During the half-hour interview, I talked about the situation with regard to offices in Norfolk. All sorts of factors are driving a rapid return to the office – from pressure from employers (as expressed by the CBI and others), to a recognition that working in isolation reduces collaboration and creativity, and has contributed to poor mental health amongst many workforces.

Permitted development rights have stripped out much of the lower-quality office space, especially in Norwich, and there is high demand for the remaining Grade A office buildings, leading to good opportunities for investors. This is reflected in strong demand for freehold offices. Arnolds Keys has done a number of deals totalling many tens of thousands of square feet already in 2021.

I also pointed out that despite what some national commentators are saying, retail is very much still thriving in Norfolk and in Norwich especially. While some national brands have disappeared – as they have everywhere – our strength is in niche retail such as that found in the Norwich Lanes. These independents recognise the importance of experiential retail. I cited local gin distiller Bullards as an example: they have opened two gin tasting bars in Norwich as well as prestigious venues in London including Covent Garden.

The final aspect I talked about was the employment environment here in Norfolk. Perhaps due to our slightly isolated nature, we have developed a strong online retail presence (the leading national photographic retailer Wex is based in the city, for example), and we offer a workforce with specialist skills in areas such as offshore engineering and food production.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  2. 2 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  3. 3 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  1. 4 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
  2. 5 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
  3. 6 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
  4. 7 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
  5. 8 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
  6. 9 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  7. 10 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues

All of this has been boosted by dramatically improved communications, including roads such as the A11 and the NDR rail service to London and beyond, and thriving ports such as Great Yarmouth (not to mention our proximity to Britain’s biggest container port, Felixstowe).

Yes, Norfolk’s time has definitely come. Now all we need to do is get the message out there to encourage investors to make the connection and invest in the county’s future.

You can listen to the podcast at estatesgazette.podbean.com

For more information, please visit www.arnoldskeys.com

Commercial Property
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tanker arrives at Esso garage in Norwich

Live

County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Queues to get fuel at Tesco in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Merrifield

Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign

Updated

Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon