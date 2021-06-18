Published: 10:19 AM June 18, 2021

A plush apartment is for sale in this building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A top floor home believed to be connected to a pub in a historic street in Norfolk is for sale.

Inside the converted Victorian building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The apartment with panoramic views across Fakenham is for sale in one of the town's oldest streets.

The home is in a large converted Grade II listed three storey brick building in Tunn Street dating to the 1850s believed to be connected with a former pub on the corner, called the Three Tuns.

The converted building is opposite the former Three Tunns pub, pictured left. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The recently renovated apartment has exposed brick, feature fireplaces and large windows.

Inside is a modern kitchen with an open plan dining area, a large lounge, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Inside the converted building - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

Outside, there is no parking or a garden but free car spaces are available nearby.

The property is at the north end of Tunn Street, near the former pub, which has also been converted into apartments.