Apartment for sale for £160,000 in converted Victorian warehouse
A top floor home believed to be connected to a pub in a historic street in Norfolk is for sale.
The apartment with panoramic views across Fakenham is for sale in one of the town's oldest streets.
The home is in a large converted Grade II listed three storey brick building in Tunn Street dating to the 1850s believed to be connected with a former pub on the corner, called the Three Tuns.
The recently renovated apartment has exposed brick, feature fireplaces and large windows.
Inside is a modern kitchen with an open plan dining area, a large lounge, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is no parking or a garden but free car spaces are available nearby.
The property is at the north end of Tunn Street, near the former pub, which has also been converted into apartments.
