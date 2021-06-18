News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Apartment for sale for £160,000 in converted Victorian warehouse

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:19 AM June 18, 2021   
Tunn Street, Fakenham, Norfolk

A plush apartment is for sale in this building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A top floor home believed to be connected to a pub in a historic street in Norfolk is for sale.

Tunn Street, Fakenham, Norfolk

Inside the converted Victorian building. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The apartment with panoramic views across Fakenham is for sale in one of the town's oldest streets.

The home is in a large converted Grade II listed three storey brick building in Tunn Street dating to the 1850s believed to be connected with a former pub on the corner, called the Three Tuns.

Tunn Street, Fakenham, Norfolk

The converted building is opposite the former Three Tunns pub, pictured left. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The recently renovated apartment has exposed brick, feature fireplaces and large windows.

Inside is a modern kitchen with an open plan dining area, a large lounge, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

Tunn Street, Fakenham, Norfolk

Inside the converted building - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

Outside, there is no parking or a garden but free car spaces are available nearby.

The property is at the north end of Tunn Street, near the former pub, which has also been converted into apartments. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  2. 2 Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named
  3. 3 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  1. 4 Cat food brands recalled over link to fatal disease
  2. 5 Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake
  3. 6 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  4. 7 Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'
  5. 8 See inside the 'tiny mobile homes' built from scratch for £95,000
  6. 9 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
  7. 10 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences.

Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus