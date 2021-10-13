News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City apartment with potential roof garden is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:07 PM October 13, 2021   
Trendy loft-style kitchen/diner in a converted office on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, which is for sale

Inside the kitchen/diner - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A rare opportunity to buy a city centre home with 'loft style' living space will go under the hammer later this month - complete with planning permission to create your own rooftop garden.

The three-storey property on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, is listed at a guide price of £450,000-£500,000.

It was once offices but has since been converted into a residential home - although it could still do with some finishing touches.

Large office block on St Faiths Lane in Norwich with two garages converted into a three-bed apartment

Former offices on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, have been converted into a three-bed apartment and are now for sale at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large industrial style living room in this converted 3-bed apartment for sale on St Faiths Lane, Norwich

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Huge loft-style bedroom with living area in this 3-bed converted apartment for sale by auction in Norwich

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Double loft style bedroom in this 3-bed apartment for sale by auction on St Faiths Lane, Norwich

Inside one of three bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Planning permission has also been granted to add a rooftop garden and living space to the top of the property, which would take in views of Norwich Cathedral. Auctioneer Bryan Baxter says that, once complete, the home could offer "city living at its best."

There is currently an office space and utility room on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a shower room on the first. 

The second floor has a living room, kitchen/breakfast room and dining room - although this could also be used as a fourth bedroom, if required.

Huge industrial style living room in this 3-bed apartment for sale on St Faiths Lane, Norwich

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Modern kitchen in an industrial loft style apartment which is for sale on St Faiths Lane in Norwich

Former offices on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, have been converted into a three-bed apartment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Artist's studio in this 3-bed apartment for sale by auction on St Faiths Lane, Norwich

Inside the workshop, on the ground floor - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Artist's workshop on the ground floor of this 3-bed apartment on St Faiths Lane in Norwich which is for sale by auction

Inside the studio/workshop space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property also benefits from gas central heating and garaging, which is rarely found in such a central location in the city.

In total, the accommodation extends to 3,265 sq ft. It may also lend itself to multiple occupancy, subject to the relevant consents.

The online property auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Faiths Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £450,000-£500,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

