City apartment with potential roof garden is for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A rare opportunity to buy a city centre home with 'loft style' living space will go under the hammer later this month - complete with planning permission to create your own rooftop garden.
The three-storey property on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, is listed at a guide price of £450,000-£500,000.
It was once offices but has since been converted into a residential home - although it could still do with some finishing touches.
Planning permission has also been granted to add a rooftop garden and living space to the top of the property, which would take in views of Norwich Cathedral. Auctioneer Bryan Baxter says that, once complete, the home could offer "city living at its best."
There is currently an office space and utility room on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a shower room on the first.
The second floor has a living room, kitchen/breakfast room and dining room - although this could also be used as a fourth bedroom, if required.
The property also benefits from gas central heating and garaging, which is rarely found in such a central location in the city.
In total, the accommodation extends to 3,265 sq ft. It may also lend itself to multiple occupancy, subject to the relevant consents.
The online property auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Faiths Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £450,000-£500,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia