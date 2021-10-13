City apartment with potential roof garden is for sale by auction

Published: 4:07 PM October 13, 2021

A rare opportunity to buy a city centre home with 'loft style' living space will go under the hammer later this month - complete with planning permission to create your own rooftop garden.

The three-storey property on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, is listed at a guide price of £450,000-£500,000.

It was once offices but has since been converted into a residential home - although it could still do with some finishing touches.

Former offices on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, have been converted into a three-bed apartment and are now for sale at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of three bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Planning permission has also been granted to add a rooftop garden and living space to the top of the property, which would take in views of Norwich Cathedral. Auctioneer Bryan Baxter says that, once complete, the home could offer "city living at its best."

There is currently an office space and utility room on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a shower room on the first.

The second floor has a living room, kitchen/breakfast room and dining room - although this could also be used as a fourth bedroom, if required.

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Former offices on St Faiths Lane, Norwich, have been converted into a three-bed apartment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the workshop, on the ground floor - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the studio/workshop space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property also benefits from gas central heating and garaging, which is rarely found in such a central location in the city.

In total, the accommodation extends to 3,265 sq ft. It may also lend itself to multiple occupancy, subject to the relevant consents.

The online property auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Faiths Lane, Norwich

Guide price: £450,000-£500,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia