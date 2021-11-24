Property spotlight: 1930s five-bed in mid-Norfolk on sale for £850,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
This 1930s five-bed near Watton, situated in 1.5 acres of land, is on sale for £850,000 with Sowerbys.
Hill House is a detached house that was built in the 1930s, it is architecturally designed and offers unique features and has undergone many alterations and extensions.
The house is approached by a long gravel driveway and opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the triple-aspect kitchen and breakfast room, the circular sitting room with a wood-burning stove and curved bay window, the dining room and the garden room.
The left wing of the house contains one of the bedrooms with an en-suite, a study, a toilet, and a utility room.
On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and one with an ensuite. There is also a family bathroom.
The annexe, located above the garage and cart shed, is accessed via a separate staircase and contains a sitting room and kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.
Hill House is in a 1.5 acre plot, with landscaped grounds, an allotment and a pond.
Most Read
- 1 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
- 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
- 3 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 4 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
- 5 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
- 6 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
- 7 Motorbike and car crash on A134 near Norfolk village
- 8 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
- 9 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
- 10 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
There are multiple outbuildings, including one building with three storage rooms, a shed, and a summer house.
There is ample off-road parking for both the main house and the annexe as well as there being spaces available in the garage and double cart shed.
Located in Caudle Springs on the edge of Carbrooke, the property is fewer than two miles east of Watton in mid-Norfolk.
PROPERTY FACTS
Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Norfolk
Guide Price: £850,000
Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.