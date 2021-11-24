News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: 1930s five-bed in mid-Norfolk on sale for £850,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 6:08 AM November 24, 2021
Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The view from the garden towards the main house

This 1930s five-bed near Watton, situated in 1.5 acres of land, is on sale for £850,000 with Sowerbys.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The front of Hill House, viewed from the drive

Hill House is a detached house that was built in the 1930s, it is architecturally designed and offers unique features and has undergone many alterations and extensions.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The sitting room, with a curved bay window

The house is approached by a long gravel driveway and opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the triple-aspect kitchen and breakfast room, the circular sitting room with a wood-burning stove and curved bay window, the dining room and the garden room.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

Clockwise from top-left - the downstairs hallway, the dining room, the kitchen, and the garden room

The left wing of the house contains one of the bedrooms with an en-suite, a study, a toilet, and a utility room.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The kitchen, with bespoke wall and base units, solid wood worksurfaces, Belfast sink, and French doors

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and one with an ensuite. There is also a family bathroom.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

Clockwise from top-left - the master bedroom, the upstairs hallway, the second bedroom, and the master bathroom

The annexe, located above the garage and cart shed, is accessed via a separate staircase and contains a sitting room and kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The downstairs bedroom in the main house

Hill House is in a 1.5 acre plot, with landscaped grounds, an allotment and a pond.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

The sitting room and kitchen in the annexe.

There are multiple outbuildings, including one building with three storage rooms, a shed, and a summer house.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

Clockwise from top-left - the annexe's kitchen, a bedroom, the bathroom, and the other bedroom

There is ample off-road parking for both the main house and the annexe as well as there being spaces available in the garage and double cart shed.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

Clockwise from top-left - the summer house and pond, the patio, the allotment, and the main garden

Located in Caudle Springs on the edge of Carbrooke, the property is fewer than two miles east of Watton in mid-Norfolk.

Hill House, Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Watton, Norfolk

Hill House from above

PROPERTY FACTS

Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Norfolk

Guide Price: £850,000

Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com

Watton News

