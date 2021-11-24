Property spotlight: 1930s five-bed in mid-Norfolk on sale for £850,000

The view from the garden towards the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

This 1930s five-bed near Watton, situated in 1.5 acres of land, is on sale for £850,000 with Sowerbys.

The front of Hill House, viewed from the drive - Credit: Sowerbys

Hill House is a detached house that was built in the 1930s, it is architecturally designed and offers unique features and has undergone many alterations and extensions.

The sitting room, with a curved bay window - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is approached by a long gravel driveway and opens to the entrance hall, which leads to the triple-aspect kitchen and breakfast room, the circular sitting room with a wood-burning stove and curved bay window, the dining room and the garden room.

Clockwise from top-left - the downstairs hallway, the dining room, the kitchen, and the garden room - Credit: Sowerbys

The left wing of the house contains one of the bedrooms with an en-suite, a study, a toilet, and a utility room.

The kitchen, with bespoke wall and base units, solid wood worksurfaces, Belfast sink, and French doors - Credit: Sowerbys

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes and one with an ensuite. There is also a family bathroom.

Clockwise from top-left - the master bedroom, the upstairs hallway, the second bedroom, and the master bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The annexe, located above the garage and cart shed, is accessed via a separate staircase and contains a sitting room and kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The downstairs bedroom in the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

Hill House is in a 1.5 acre plot, with landscaped grounds, an allotment and a pond.

The sitting room and kitchen in the annexe. - Credit: Sowerbys

There are multiple outbuildings, including one building with three storage rooms, a shed, and a summer house.

Clockwise from top-left - the annexe's kitchen, a bedroom, the bathroom, and the other bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

There is ample off-road parking for both the main house and the annexe as well as there being spaces available in the garage and double cart shed.

Clockwise from top-left - the summer house and pond, the patio, the allotment, and the main garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Located in Caudle Springs on the edge of Carbrooke, the property is fewer than two miles east of Watton in mid-Norfolk.

Hill House from above - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Caudle Springs, Carbrooke, Norfolk

Guide Price: £850,000

Sowerbys, 01953 884522, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.