£1.45m Arts and Crafts property for sale on main road into Norwich

Published: 10:45 AM April 1, 2021

The gardens at this property on Newmarket Road, which is for sale for £1.45m, extend to around 0.62 acres - Credit: Brown & Co

An Arts and Crafts property situated on one of Norwich's most sought-after residential roads has come up for sale for £1.45m.



Selling agents Brown & Co describe the property, which is situated at 178 Newmarket Road, as an "exquisitely designed" family home, beautifully positioned in grounds of around 0.62 acres.

The property is approached by a large shingle drive with turning circle - Credit: Brown & Co

The property dates back to 1920 and was built in an Arts and Crafts style. It is the first time the property has come on to the open market in more than 25 years and, although it has been extensively renovated in recent years, it still offers a wealth of distinctive period features.

This 1920s Arts and Crafts style property is for sale on Newmarket Road, Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

The house is approached from the road by a large driveway and turning circle, with an original front door that opens on to an impressive front porch. The entrance hall, fitted with parquet flooring, is light and airy, and leads into the property's principal rooms, which include an elegant sitting room, snug, study and ground-floor cloakroom.

The beautifully extended kitchen/dining room is a main focal point to the property - Credit: Brown & Co

Having been carefully extended, the kitchen/dining room is very much the focal point of the home. It has floor-to-ceiling sliding doors at the rear, which lead out on to a terrace, and a south-facing, open-plan living space.

The kitchen features a stylish breakfast bar and lots of light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen is contemporary in style, with a good range of base-level units, as well as an integrated sink and dishwasher, plus a central island housing a Neff five-ring induction hob, as well as a breakfast bar. Floor-to-ceiling kitchen units also house two fan-assisted ovens, steamer ovens and a larder cupboard, and the space also boasts excellent ceiling heights, beautiful trough lighting and an eye-catching log burner in the dining area.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open out on to the terrace and make the kitchen/dining room a light and airy space - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground floor is also home to a spacious gym, large utility area and a cellar, which is located off the porch.

At the rear of the house the kitchen/dining room opens out on to a terrace - Credit: Brown & Co

Upstairs, a light and airy landing leads on to four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master suite is particularly impressive, as it boasts fine panoramic views over the gardens and grounds and an en suite shower room.

There are four bedrooms at this £1.45m property for sale on Newmarket Road - Credit: Brown & Co

The property also offers further potential, with the option to extend into the attic. Structural drawings have been drawn up to create two additional bedrooms and a further bathroom.

Brown & Co describe the grounds as a "major feature" of the property, as great care and attention has been taken by the current owners to create charming setting – in fact, at the back of the house, it's easy to forget that the property is situated within walking distance of Norwich city centre.

The property on Newmarket Road sits in grounds of around 0.62 acres - Credit: Brown & Co

The south and west-facing gardens include a large area of lawn with well-stocked borders and shrubberies, a vegetable patch and a terrace.



PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,450,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com