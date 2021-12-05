See inside this peaceful 18th century cottage for sale for £850k

This cottage dating back to the late 1700s is described as 'rural living at its finest' by estate agents Minors and Brady. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A cottage in East Harling built in the late 1700s, set back on a private country lane, is on the market for £850,000.

Positioned with easy access to Norwich via the A11, the home is on an well-sized plot offering plenty of garden space.

The property retains many character features, such as original brick flooring and vaulted ceilings.

The front porch of the property. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Entering through the front of the property, the front porch enters into the shared kitchen and dining space.

The bright and sizeable room offers views of both the formal gardens at the front of the property and meadowland at the rear. With original brick flooring throughout, the kitchen boasts high quality wall and base units with solid Oak wood surfaces.

The rear windows of the kitchen overlook meadowland. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The space also has room for a large dining table and has access to both reception rooms. The kitchen leads to a further rear porch which offers an additional entry point but also a large walk-in pantry for additional storage.

The shared kitchen and diner of the cottage features original brick flooring. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The first of two reception rooms is currently home to another dining table. French doors open onto a raised decking area to the rear of the property. With vaulted ceilings, the room feels spacious and has a staircase leading to the first floor.

The first of two reception rooms which has access to the upstairs landing and master bedroom. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Also accessed through the first reception room, the master bedroom of this property is on the ground floor. This bedroom has an ensuite and more French doors which lead to the formal garden.

The master bedroom has an ensuite and French doors overlooking the picturesque gardens. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The master bedroom is on the ground floor of the cottage. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The ensuite is decorated to a high standard with tiled flooring throughout. It includes a low level WC, a hand wash basin with a vanity unit cover, and a corner shower cubical.

The ensuite for the master bathroom also has access to one of the reception rooms on the ground floor. - Credit: Minors and Brady

On the other side of the kitchen, the second reception room is being used as a living room. With a period open fireplace with an inset cast iron stove, it is a great space for entertaining and relaxing. It has stairs that lead to one of the upstairs bedrooms.

The second reception room is being used as a living and has access to the property's second bedroom. - Credit: Minors and Brady

To the side of the property is a triple aspect room currently being used as a study and music room.

The study of the property is currently being used as a music room. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Upstairs, there a three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The upstairs landing, leading to all three upstairs bedrooms. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The family bathroom on the cottage's first floor. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The family bathroom has a contemporary finish throughout and has a panelled bath with a shower overhead.

All able to fit a double bed, the bedrooms all have windows overlooking the property's gardens.

The third bedroom of the property, which has access to a space currently being used as a dressing room. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Between the second and third bedroom is a versatile space currently being used as a dressing room. Both bedrooms have access to it.

The second bedroom also leads to the second reception room via a staircase.

The second bedroom has access to a dressing room and stairs that lead down to the living room. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The fourth bedroom in the house is the smallest. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Outside, the gardens are separated into three sections. The first being at the front of the property with mature trees, shrubs and flowers throughout. Secondly, there is a large enclosed vegetable patch with mature woodlands towards the rear boundaries and finally an area to the rear with a patio section for dining and entertaining.

The garden contains a patio perfect for entertaining. - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Fen Lane, East Harling

Guide Price: £850,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

