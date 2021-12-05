See inside this peaceful 18th century cottage for sale for £850k
- Credit: Minors and Brady
A cottage in East Harling built in the late 1700s, set back on a private country lane, is on the market for £850,000.
Positioned with easy access to Norwich via the A11, the home is on an well-sized plot offering plenty of garden space.
The property retains many character features, such as original brick flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Entering through the front of the property, the front porch enters into the shared kitchen and dining space.
The bright and sizeable room offers views of both the formal gardens at the front of the property and meadowland at the rear. With original brick flooring throughout, the kitchen boasts high quality wall and base units with solid Oak wood surfaces.
The space also has room for a large dining table and has access to both reception rooms. The kitchen leads to a further rear porch which offers an additional entry point but also a large walk-in pantry for additional storage.
The first of two reception rooms is currently home to another dining table. French doors open onto a raised decking area to the rear of the property. With vaulted ceilings, the room feels spacious and has a staircase leading to the first floor.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 3 'Like touching grim reaper's nose': Teenager lucky to be alive after crash
- 4 Tributes to 'kind and caring' Norwich man with a love of chess and walking
- 5 Body found in woods near Mildenhall
- 6 Norfolk's oldest woman dies, aged 110
- 7 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
- 8 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 9 Fire crews called to house fire in north Norfolk
- 10 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
Also accessed through the first reception room, the master bedroom of this property is on the ground floor. This bedroom has an ensuite and more French doors which lead to the formal garden.
The ensuite is decorated to a high standard with tiled flooring throughout. It includes a low level WC, a hand wash basin with a vanity unit cover, and a corner shower cubical.
On the other side of the kitchen, the second reception room is being used as a living room. With a period open fireplace with an inset cast iron stove, it is a great space for entertaining and relaxing. It has stairs that lead to one of the upstairs bedrooms.
To the side of the property is a triple aspect room currently being used as a study and music room.
Upstairs, there a three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The family bathroom has a contemporary finish throughout and has a panelled bath with a shower overhead.
All able to fit a double bed, the bedrooms all have windows overlooking the property's gardens.
Between the second and third bedroom is a versatile space currently being used as a dressing room. Both bedrooms have access to it.
The second bedroom also leads to the second reception room via a staircase.
Outside, the gardens are separated into three sections. The first being at the front of the property with mature trees, shrubs and flowers throughout. Secondly, there is a large enclosed vegetable patch with mature woodlands towards the rear boundaries and finally an area to the rear with a patio section for dining and entertaining.
PROPERTY FACTS
Fen Lane, East Harling
Guide Price: £850,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.