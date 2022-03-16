See inside this 'charming and historic' manor house on sale for £2m

The house was built in the 17th century and is Grade II listed - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A seven-bedroom Grade II listed home in Reepham, which dates back to the 17th century, is on the market for £2 million.

Salle Moor Hall, described by Strutt and Parker as "charming and historic", has many period features including oak double doors, octagonal flagstone floors and a Jacobean-style staircase.

It also has medieval stone windows and large open fireplaces.

The front of the property has a turning circle and there is a kitchen garden to the rear - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house is approached by a long drive lined with lime trees - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The hall was built using knapped flint and red bricks with a tiled roof.

A two-storey extension was added to the rear of the property during the 19th century.

Salle Moor House is a seven-bed listed manor home near Reepham - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The reception room has a Jacobean-style staircase, oak doors and flagstone floors - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is comprised of the drawing room, dining room, garden room, snug, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room and pantry.

The first floor is made up of five bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and the other three share two bathrooms.

The drawing room has an open fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The dining room has an open fireplace. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The second floor contains two further bedrooms which share a bathroom.

The house is approached by a long driveway, lined with lime trees, which leads to a gravel turning circle in front of the home.

There is a kitchen garden with hedging and two small bridges to cross a moat into meadows and woodland.

The kitchen and breakfast room with a range oven - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are two footbridges crossing the moat - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The grounds, approximately 14 acres, have traditional outbuildings such as stables and garages as well as a building with two offices, two toilets and a kitchenette.

There is also planning permission in place to extend the accommodation and build an outside tennis court and swimming pool.

There are stables, garages and an office space among the outbuildings - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house is in 14 acres of land, with woodland and meadows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROPERTY FACTS

Salle, Reepham

Guide Price: £2,000,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 851769, www.struttandparker.com