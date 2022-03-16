News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this 'charming and historic' manor house on sale for £2m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:10 PM March 16, 2022
PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The house was built in the 17th century and is Grade II listed - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A seven-bedroom Grade II listed home in Reepham, which dates back to the 17th century, is on the market for £2 million. 

Salle Moor Hall, described by Strutt and Parker as "charming and historic", has many period features including oak double doors, octagonal flagstone floors and a Jacobean-style staircase.

It also has medieval stone windows and large open fireplaces.

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The front of the property has a turning circle and there is a kitchen garden to the rear - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The house is approached by a long drive lined with lime trees - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The hall was built using knapped flint and red bricks with a tiled roof.

A two-storey extension was added to the rear of the property during the 19th century. 

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

Salle Moor House is a seven-bed listed manor home near Reepham - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The reception room has a Jacobean-style staircase, oak doors and flagstone floors - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is comprised of the drawing room, dining room, garden room, snug, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room and pantry.

The first floor is made up of five bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and the other three share two bathrooms.

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The drawing room has an open fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The dining room has an open fireplace. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town
  2. 2 Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death
  3. 3 New Lidl to open after 'Battle of the Supermarkets'
  1. 4 Woman found dead in seaside caravan
  2. 5 Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure
  3. 6 Dog adventure playground planned for Norfolk village
  4. 7 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
  5. 8 'The blood of Ukrainians' - Norfolk councils' energy supplier refuses to divest from Russia
  6. 9 See inside Dereham pub as it officially reopens after two years closed
  7. 10 Staffing issues re-emerge as Covid rates see 75pc surge

The second floor contains two further bedrooms which share a bathroom.

The house is approached by a long driveway, lined with lime trees, which leads to a gravel turning circle in front of the home.

There is a kitchen garden with hedging and two small bridges to cross a moat into meadows and woodland.

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The kitchen and breakfast room with a range oven - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

There are two footbridges crossing the moat - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The grounds, approximately 14 acres, have traditional outbuildings such as stables and garages as well as a building with two offices, two toilets and a kitchenette.

There is also planning permission in place to extend the accommodation and build an outside tennis court and swimming pool.

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

There are stables, garages and an office space among the outbuildings - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROP - Salle Moor House, Reepham

The house is in 14 acres of land, with woodland and meadows - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROPERTY FACTS

Salle, Reepham

Guide Price: £2,000,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 851769, www.struttandparker.com

Reepham News

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon