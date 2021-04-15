News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pretty 16th century cottage with 'door that leads to nowhere' is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 12:53 PM April 15, 2021
Photograph showing the outside of a pretty yellow cottage with patio courtyard out front with pots and planters

This three-bedroom cottage in Walsingham is for sale at a guide price of £450,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A pretty period cottage with curved walls and views over the River Stiffkey has come up for sale at a guide price of £450,000.

St Elizabeth at Knights Gate in Walsingham is one of a small community of properties that date back to the 16th century.

The cottage itself, which is for sale with Sowerbys, was part of a former public house and is located opposite The Shrine, a place of historic pilgrimage.

Photograph showing the corner of a country-style kitchen with small table and chairs and pantry-style cabinet

The kitchen is also big enough to offer space for dining and leads through to a downstairs cloakroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing a country-style kitchen with modern appliances and finish

The kitchen at this three-bedroom 16th century cottage has been carefully modernised - Credit: Sowerbys

To enter the property you have to pass through a small courtyard. Once inside it is obvious that a great deal of work has been done to modernise it.

The new touches include a Shaker-style kitchen, with Butler sink, island and built-in oven, which sit alongside period details including an original inglenook fireplace with its original bressumer beam. 

The sitting room is also of a good size and includes eye-catching ceiling beams, another inglenook fireplace and bespoke book shelving nestled into one side. There is also ample space for sitting and dining.

Photograph of a living room with timber beams on the ceiling and brick-built feature fireplace with paisley rug in the front

Inside this character cottage in Walsingham, which is believed to date back to the 16th century and was one a part of the village pub - Credit: Sowerbys

Corner of a period-style reception room with timber beamed ceiling, carpeted floors and leather arm chairs

The sitting room offers plenty of space for relaxing as well as dining - Credit: Sowerbys

On the first floor there are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom is particularly interesting, as it features a number of period details and a door that, according to Sowerbys, intriguingly "leads to nowhere" - presumably a remnant of its previous use. 

Both the master bedroom and the second bedroom each have an en suite.

Photograph showing a double bedroom with red painted walls and a ceiling with extensive timber beam detailing

One of three bedrooms located on the first floor of this cottage, which is on the market at a guide price of £450,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing a long narrow bedroom with a sash window on the far wall and two single beds pushed together

One of three bedrooms at this 16th century cottage for sale in Walsingham - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has access to a covered parking bay and there is a shared garden with a patio, lawn, two cherry trees and a weeping willow. The garden then leads down to the River Stiffkey.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Knights Gate, Walsingham
Guide price: £450,000
Sowerbys, 01328 711711, www.sowerbys.com

Photograph showing a pretty green lawn with wrought-iron tables and chairs and a small river in the distance

The cottage has access to a shared garden that leads down to the River Stiffkey - Credit: Sowerbys


