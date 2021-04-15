Pretty 16th century cottage with 'door that leads to nowhere' is for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
A pretty period cottage with curved walls and views over the River Stiffkey has come up for sale at a guide price of £450,000.
St Elizabeth at Knights Gate in Walsingham is one of a small community of properties that date back to the 16th century.
The cottage itself, which is for sale with Sowerbys, was part of a former public house and is located opposite The Shrine, a place of historic pilgrimage.
To enter the property you have to pass through a small courtyard. Once inside it is obvious that a great deal of work has been done to modernise it.
The new touches include a Shaker-style kitchen, with Butler sink, island and built-in oven, which sit alongside period details including an original inglenook fireplace with its original bressumer beam.
The sitting room is also of a good size and includes eye-catching ceiling beams, another inglenook fireplace and bespoke book shelving nestled into one side. There is also ample space for sitting and dining.
On the first floor there are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom is particularly interesting, as it features a number of period details and a door that, according to Sowerbys, intriguingly "leads to nowhere" - presumably a remnant of its previous use.
Both the master bedroom and the second bedroom each have an en suite.
Outside, the property has access to a covered parking bay and there is a shared garden with a patio, lawn, two cherry trees and a weeping willow. The garden then leads down to the River Stiffkey.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Knights Gate, Walsingham
Guide price: £450,000
Sowerbys, 01328 711711, www.sowerbys.com