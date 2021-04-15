Pretty 16th century cottage with 'door that leads to nowhere' is for sale

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM April 15, 2021

This three-bedroom cottage in Walsingham is for sale at a guide price of £450,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A pretty period cottage with curved walls and views over the River Stiffkey has come up for sale at a guide price of £450,000.

St Elizabeth at Knights Gate in Walsingham is one of a small community of properties that date back to the 16th century.

The cottage itself, which is for sale with Sowerbys, was part of a former public house and is located opposite The Shrine, a place of historic pilgrimage.

The kitchen is also big enough to offer space for dining and leads through to a downstairs cloakroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen at this three-bedroom 16th century cottage has been carefully modernised - Credit: Sowerbys

To enter the property you have to pass through a small courtyard. Once inside it is obvious that a great deal of work has been done to modernise it.

The new touches include a Shaker-style kitchen, with Butler sink, island and built-in oven, which sit alongside period details including an original inglenook fireplace with its original bressumer beam.

You may also want to watch:

The sitting room is also of a good size and includes eye-catching ceiling beams, another inglenook fireplace and bespoke book shelving nestled into one side. There is also ample space for sitting and dining.

Inside this character cottage in Walsingham, which is believed to date back to the 16th century and was one a part of the village pub - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room offers plenty of space for relaxing as well as dining - Credit: Sowerbys

On the first floor there are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom is particularly interesting, as it features a number of period details and a door that, according to Sowerbys, intriguingly "leads to nowhere" - presumably a remnant of its previous use.

Both the master bedroom and the second bedroom each have an en suite.

One of three bedrooms located on the first floor of this cottage, which is on the market at a guide price of £450,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

One of three bedrooms at this 16th century cottage for sale in Walsingham - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has access to a covered parking bay and there is a shared garden with a patio, lawn, two cherry trees and a weeping willow. The garden then leads down to the River Stiffkey.



Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Knights Gate, Walsingham

Guide price: £450,000

Sowerbys, 01328 711711, www.sowerbys.com

The cottage has access to a shared garden that leads down to the River Stiffkey - Credit: Sowerbys



