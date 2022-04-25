Suffer from osteoarthritis? These treatments might help with the pain
Kate Smith
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
In my early 40s I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis affecting my neck, back, fingers, and hips.
It was news I was expecting, coming from a long line of family sufferers.
In the UK, over 9 million of us have developed this chronic condition and struggle to find the right treatment.
My GP told me to give up my career and look for a job that didn’t punish my body.
I love what I do. I never took the GP’s advice.
Instead, I began a journey of treatment discovery. Trained in alternative therapy, I was keen to try natural products without relying on hitting the NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). But at the same time wanting the ‘quick fix’ effectiveness these drugs bring.
Over the years I’ve found topical treatments are a great drug-free pain reliever.
Most Read
- 1 Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads
- 2 How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village
- 3 WATCH: Seventeen people including baby rescued from stranded cruisers
- 4 7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk
- 5 Owner of new craft kit shop on coast 'blown away' by its popularity
- 6 PODCAST: 'Horrendous timing' - Webber interview bleeds into damaging day for City
- 7 Church flooded and paving slabs broken by vandals during attack
- 8 New electricity pylons will 'carve up' the countryside, opponents claim
- 9 New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants
- 10 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
With many of us affected by arthritis, I thought I would share my top three topical products that are available on the high street benefiting you or someone you know that has this condition.
Deep Freeze
Price: £4.40 (150ml spray)
The cool relation to Deep Heat, Deep Freeze works by constricting blood vessels to the applied area, reducing inflammation and preventing the spread of pain. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re told to grab a bag of peas from the freezer at times of bumps and sprains, this is the reason why. Alternatively, Deep Heat warms and boosts circulation aiding muscles to move freely.
Pros
Reasonably priced
Provides instant relief
Light peppermint smell
Available in gel, patch and aerosol spray (for hard to reach areas)
Vegan approved
Suitable for 6 years+
Cons
Due to the peppermint ingredient, it is recommended to wash your hands after use, limiting benefit to hands/fingers
Effects wear off quicker compared with other topical products
Only the patch can be used during pregnancy
Biofreeze
Price: £10 (118ml spray)
Labelled as “cryotherapy” this cooling gel’s active ingredient is menthol that tackles inflammation calming joint pain
Pros
Provides fast, longer lasting relief
Cool/warm combination
Pleasant menthol smell
Available in gel, roll on and pump action spray (for hard to reach areas)
Suitable for 2 years+
Cons
Due to the menthol ingredient, it is recommended to wash your hands after use, limiting benefit to hands/fingers
Consult GP before use during pregnancy
Holland & Barrett CBD Muscle Balm Ultra
Price: £24.99 (100ml jar) £19.98 (50ml jar)
If you’re not familiar with CBD (or to give its formal name, cannabidiol), this 100% natural product is extracted from the hemp plant. Now widely accepted with differing strengths, this legal muscle relaxant is available in a muscle balm and when combined with its other active ingredient of camphor, gently warms any affected area.
Pros
Absorbs into the skin without feeling greasy
Pleasant smell
Instantly warms area providing effective, longer lasting relief
Vegan approved
Cons
You have to be 18+ to purchase/use product
It’s pricey! RRP is £49 for a 100ml jar (although the advertised price was £24.99 when I picked up a jar)
Not to be used during pregnancy
It’s more like a soft gel so applying it to back area is a problem, although I did get round this by administering product with the aid of a Backnobber. Yes, that really is its name! It’s a deep muscle back massager. Honestly!
Mindful tip
As with all complementary treatments, it may take time to find what products work best for you and your condition. Always remember to do a patch test especially if you have sensitive skin and read the label before use.
Try this mindful body scan meditation for aching and painful joints (15 minutes-plus).
1. Sit in a comfortable position with your hands placed in your lap.
2. Closing your eyes, take a few deep breaths in and out until you notice your body relaxing and then gently return to your natural breathing rhythm.
3. Allow your head to drop slowly towards your left shoulder. Hold for a few seconds and then repeat, gently dropping your head to your right shoulder.
4. Continuing to keep your breathing natural, concentrate on where your joint ache is: it may be shoulders, back, or hands. Tighten your muscles around that area, hold for three seconds and quickly release, visualising any pain/ache softening and flowing out of the body.
5. Repeat this tightening and squeezing of the muscles in all parts of the body where you are experiencing joint pain, continuing to breathe in line with your body’s natural rhythm.
6. When you feel your body has softened and joints calmed, take a couple of deep breaths in and out and allow your eyes to gently open.
Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing. Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe. See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk