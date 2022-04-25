Suffer from osteoarthritis? These treatments might help with the pain

Osteoarthritis causes pain for many - but topical treatments may help - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In my early 40s I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis affecting my neck, back, fingers, and hips.

It was news I was expecting, coming from a long line of family sufferers.

In the UK, over 9 million of us have developed this chronic condition and struggle to find the right treatment.

My GP told me to give up my career and look for a job that didn’t punish my body.

I love what I do. I never took the GP’s advice.

Instead, I began a journey of treatment discovery. Trained in alternative therapy, I was keen to try natural products without relying on hitting the NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). But at the same time wanting the ‘quick fix’ effectiveness these drugs bring.

Over the years I’ve found topical treatments are a great drug-free pain reliever.

With many of us affected by arthritis, I thought I would share my top three topical products that are available on the high street benefiting you or someone you know that has this condition.

Our columnist Kate Smith, founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing - Credit: Contributed

Deep Freeze

Price: £4.40 (150ml spray)

The cool relation to Deep Heat, Deep Freeze works by constricting blood vessels to the applied area, reducing inflammation and preventing the spread of pain. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re told to grab a bag of peas from the freezer at times of bumps and sprains, this is the reason why. Alternatively, Deep Heat warms and boosts circulation aiding muscles to move freely.

Pros

Reasonably priced

Provides instant relief

Light peppermint smell

Available in gel, patch and aerosol spray (for hard to reach areas)

Vegan approved

Suitable for 6 years+

Cons

Due to the peppermint ingredient, it is recommended to wash your hands after use, limiting benefit to hands/fingers

Effects wear off quicker compared with other topical products

Only the patch can be used during pregnancy

Biofreeze

Price: £10 (118ml spray)

Labelled as “cryotherapy” this cooling gel’s active ingredient is menthol that tackles inflammation calming joint pain

Pros

Provides fast, longer lasting relief

Cool/warm combination

Pleasant menthol smell

Available in gel, roll on and pump action spray (for hard to reach areas)

Suitable for 2 years+

Cons

Due to the menthol ingredient, it is recommended to wash your hands after use, limiting benefit to hands/fingers

Consult GP before use during pregnancy

Holland & Barrett CBD Muscle Balm Ultra

Price: £24.99 (100ml jar) £19.98 (50ml jar)

If you’re not familiar with CBD (or to give its formal name, cannabidiol), this 100% natural product is extracted from the hemp plant. Now widely accepted with differing strengths, this legal muscle relaxant is available in a muscle balm and when combined with its other active ingredient of camphor, gently warms any affected area.

Pros

Absorbs into the skin without feeling greasy

Pleasant smell

Instantly warms area providing effective, longer lasting relief

Vegan approved

Cons

You have to be 18+ to purchase/use product

It’s pricey! RRP is £49 for a 100ml jar (although the advertised price was £24.99 when I picked up a jar)

Not to be used during pregnancy

It’s more like a soft gel so applying it to back area is a problem, although I did get round this by administering product with the aid of a Backnobber. Yes, that really is its name! It’s a deep muscle back massager. Honestly!

Mindful tip

As with all complementary treatments, it may take time to find what products work best for you and your condition. Always remember to do a patch test especially if you have sensitive skin and read the label before use.

Try this mindful body scan meditation for aching and painful joints (15 minutes-plus).

1. Sit in a comfortable position with your hands placed in your lap.

2. Closing your eyes, take a few deep breaths in and out until you notice your body relaxing and then gently return to your natural breathing rhythm.

3. Allow your head to drop slowly towards your left shoulder. Hold for a few seconds and then repeat, gently dropping your head to your right shoulder.

4. Continuing to keep your breathing natural, concentrate on where your joint ache is: it may be shoulders, back, or hands. Tighten your muscles around that area, hold for three seconds and quickly release, visualising any pain/ache softening and flowing out of the body.

5. Repeat this tightening and squeezing of the muscles in all parts of the body where you are experiencing joint pain, continuing to breathe in line with your body’s natural rhythm.

6. When you feel your body has softened and joints calmed, take a couple of deep breaths in and out and allow your eyes to gently open.

Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing. Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe. See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk