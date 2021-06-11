Pop-up shop coming to Norwich
- Credit: Luckybear Norfolk
Five talented Norwich makers will be showcasing the city's creativity at a pop-up shop at Studio 20 on Wensum Street on Saturday, June 19.
The businesses – One of a Kind Club (jewellery), Safi Butler Art (prints), Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai (jewellery), Stellabox Designs (prints) and Luckybear Norfolk (purse/bag maker) want to shine a light on small businesses and encourage people to shop in the fine city.
The five met in 2019/2020 and have supported each other through the lockdowns.
Carol Robinson of One of a Kind Club said: "It’s been a challenging year and we’ve all missed real life events.
"We all feel such a local love of the city and its talented makers – so we felt a pop-up shop was the way forward with a friendly and relaxed environment – especially in these uncertain times.
You may also want to watch:
"Covid-19 precautions will be in place – but with a smile from behind our masks."
The event runs from 9.30am–5.30pm on Saturday, June 19, at Studio20, 20 Wensum Street, Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
- 3 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
- 4 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
- 5 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
- 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
- 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
- 8 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
- 9 BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit
- 10 Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?
Meet the makers
Carol Robinson @oneofakindclub
Helping busy women who think of others first to feel good in themselves with confidence inspiring jewellery
Safi Butler @safibutlerart
Print maker, general creative bod and cat lover - mostly making lino prints but also dabbles in fused glass and collage.
Janine Paice @earthgoddessjewellerybyjai
Unique modern jewellery handmade with love - Inspired by nature and all things beautiful.
Haychley @stellaboxdesigns
Linocut printmaker inspired by nature and folklore.
Lucy Baker @luckybearnorfolk
Handmade bags, pouches, purses made with cute and quirky fabrics