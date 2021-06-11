Pop-up shop coming to Norwich

Published: 11:00 AM June 11, 2021

Five talented Norwich makers will be showcasing the city's creativity at a pop-up shop at Studio 20 on Wensum Street on Saturday, June 19.

The businesses – One of a Kind Club (jewellery), Safi Butler Art (prints), Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai (jewellery), Stellabox Designs (prints) and Luckybear Norfolk (purse/bag maker) want to shine a light on small businesses and encourage people to shop in the fine city.

The five met in 2019/2020 and have supported each other through the lockdowns.

Carol Robinson of One of a Kind Club said: "It’s been a challenging year and we’ve all missed real life events.

"We all feel such a local love of the city and its talented makers – so we felt a pop-up shop was the way forward with a friendly and relaxed environment – especially in these uncertain times.

"Covid-19 precautions will be in place – but with a smile from behind our masks."

The event runs from 9.30am–5.30pm on Saturday, June 19, at Studio20, 20 Wensum Street, Norwich.

Meet the makers

Carol Robinson @oneofakindclub

Helping busy women who think of others first to feel good in themselves with confidence inspiring jewellery

Earrings by One of a Kind Club - Credit: One of a Kind Club

Safi Butler @safibutlerart

Designer Safi Butler - Credit: Safi Butler

Print maker, general creative bod and cat lover - mostly making lino prints but also dabbles in fused glass and collage.

Tea towels by Safi Butler - Credit: Safi Butler

Janine Paice @earthgoddessjewellerybyjai

Janine Paice of Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai - Credit: Janine Paice

Unique modern jewellery handmade with love - Inspired by nature and all things beautiful.

Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai - Credit: Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai

Haychley @stellaboxdesigns

Haychley of Stellabox Designs - Credit: Stellabox Designs

Linocut printmaker inspired by nature and folklore.

Stellabox Designs will be at the Norwich pop-up - Credit: Stellabox Designs

Lucy Baker @luckybearnorfolk

Lucy Baker of Luckybear Norfolk - Credit: Lucy Baker

Handmade bags, pouches, purses made with cute and quirky fabrics

Tote bags by Luckybear Norfolk - Credit: Luckybear Norfolk



