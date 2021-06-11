News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Pop-up shop coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 11:00 AM June 11, 2021   
Pencil cases by Luckybear Norfolk

Pencil cases by Luckybear Norfolk - Credit: Luckybear Norfolk

Five talented Norwich makers will be showcasing the city's creativity at a pop-up shop at Studio 20 on Wensum Street on Saturday, June 19.

The businesses – One of a Kind Club (jewellery), Safi Butler Art (prints), Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai (jewellery), Stellabox Designs (prints) and Luckybear Norfolk (purse/bag maker) want to shine a light on small businesses and encourage people to shop in the fine city.

The five met in 2019/2020 and have supported each other through the lockdowns.

Carol Robinson of One of a Kind Club said: "It’s been a challenging year and we’ve all missed real life events.

"We all feel such a local love of the city and its talented makers – so we felt a pop-up shop was the way forward with a friendly and relaxed environment – especially in these uncertain times.

You may also want to watch:

"Covid-19 precautions will be in place – but with a smile from behind our masks."

The event runs from 9.30am–5.30pm on Saturday, June 19, at Studio20, 20 Wensum Street, Norwich. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
  2. 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
  3. 3 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
  2. 5 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
  3. 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  4. 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
  5. 8 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
  6. 9 BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit
  7. 10 Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?

Meet the makers

Carol Robinson @oneofakindclub

Helping busy women who think of others first to feel good in themselves with confidence inspiring jewellery

Earrings by One of a Kind Club

Earrings by One of a Kind Club - Credit: One of a Kind Club

Safi Butler @safibutlerart

Designer Safi Butler

Designer Safi Butler - Credit: Safi Butler

Print maker, general creative bod and cat lover - mostly making lino prints but also dabbles in fused glass and collage.

Tea towels by Safi Butler

Tea towels by Safi Butler - Credit: Safi Butler

Janine Paice @earthgoddessjewellerybyjai

Janine Paice of Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai

Janine Paice of Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai - Credit: Janine Paice

Unique modern jewellery handmade with love - Inspired by nature and all things beautiful.

Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai

Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai - Credit: Earth Goddess Jewellery by Jai

Haychley @stellaboxdesigns

Haychley of Stellabox Designs

Haychley of Stellabox Designs - Credit: Stellabox Designs

Linocut printmaker inspired by nature and folklore.

Stellabox Designs will be at the Norwich pop-up

Stellabox Designs will be at the Norwich pop-up - Credit: Stellabox Designs

Lucy Baker @luckybearnorfolk

Lucy Baker of Luckybear Norfolk

Lucy Baker of Luckybear Norfolk - Credit: Lucy Baker

Handmade bags, pouches, purses made with cute and quirky fabrics

Tote bags by Luckybear Norfolk

Tote bags by Luckybear Norfolk - Credit: Luckybear Norfolk


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz say they are shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application.

Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens

Sarah Hussain

person
IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a flat fire at Mandells Court in Norwich between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses L

Updated

‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus